What is your business called and what does it do?

Our business is called The Bubble – Canada’s first inflatable entertainment complex. The Bubble features a one-of-a-kind, 10,000 square foot inflatable theme park, complete with obstacle courses, giant slides, climbing walls and other air-filled fun attractions. In addition to the inflatable theme park, The Bubble also offers its visitors a super-sized laser tag course, and over 50 arcade games with a prize store.

What made you want to do this work?

The other founders of The Bubble have many years of experience in the entertainment industry, and we wanted to create a totally new attraction that would be the first of its kind in Toronto and in Canada.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

We are a one-stop destination for the ultimate, fun-packed adventure. Like many other local businesses, we had to delay our opening (that was originally slated for March 2022!), but now we’re very excited for guests to jump right in and experience all of our highly curated activities.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Everyone! Whether you’re looking for the perfect place to host a kid’s birthday party, date night, or just some pure fun and laughter with your friends, The Bubble has something for everyone.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

The Bubble is now open for advance bookings and for walk-in guests. We encourage all of our guests to reserve their jump tickets in advance through our website and skip the line at our entertainment centre.

Where in Toronto can we find your location?

We are located at 65 Orfus Road, Unit A (Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue in Toronto). We are also located around the corner from Yorkdale Mall.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

At the present time, many customers are requesting additional information regarding our health and safety protocols. The Bubble has implemented a variety of additional safety measures including enhanced cleaning procedures, limited guest capacity, physical distancing markers, and more. Face coverings are mandatory at all times, except during the consumption of food and drinks while inside of the entertainment complex. For information on all of our safety protocols, guests can visit our website.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part about what we do right now is being able to give back to front-line healthcare workers for all of their efforts over the past 18 months. From now until September 16, 2021, front-line healthcare workers can enjoy complimentary passes and experience everything The Bubble has to offer.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Website

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

We love The Gratitude Hair Gallery located on Dufferin Street. Many of our team members have visited this studio in anticipation of our opening. Junior does a fantastic job at making everyone’s hair look top-notch!