Homegrown Business: Amir Bahar of Pink Martini Collection

Amir Bahar, the driving force behind Pink Martini, brings a passion for fashion and a wealth of experience to his role. Inspired by his upbringing in the fabric business, Bahar created Pink Martini to stand out in a crowded market. With a focus on versatile pieces that cater to busy lifestyles, Pink Martini offers a curated collection online, through wholesale distribution, and at two retail locations in Toronto.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Pink Martini, TLS Wholesale & Imports Ltd., and retail.

What made you want to do this work?

Growing up having my father in the fabric business exposed me to a wide array of textures, colours and patterns from a young age. These early influences shaped my interests and passions later in life. It provided me with a rich foundation for my involvement in the fashion industry.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Many retail stores do tend to blend in terms of their offerings and overall aesthetics. I wanted to stand out in a crowded market by focusing on creating a distinctive and memorable brand identity by merging lifestyle into a unique store experience. Having the entire curated collection of the season available in the Pink Martini stores adds convenience for customers and enhances their overall shopping journey.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

The Pink Martini customer gravitates toward versatile pieces that can seamlessly transition from day to night or work to leisure. She embraces a mix-and-match approach to create unique looks. Comfort and style for a busy lifestyle.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Online: pinkmartinicollection.com

Wholesale: Pink Martini sells to over 750 boutiques in North America.

Retail: Two company-owned locations in Toronto.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

261 Danforth Ave and 2378 Bloor St W. Toronto and other independent boutiques.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

“What sets your business apart from others in the industry?”

Our retail business stands out for several reasons.

We prioritize personalised attention and tailor our approach to meet each client’s unique needs and goals.

The Pink Martini team consists of trained fashion stylists who deliver exceptional results with personal styling with a strong emphasis on customer service and satisfaction.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best part:

I thrive on the excitement of attending trade shows and travel for inspiration.

It gives me the opportunity to discover new trends, connect with industry insiders, and explore the latest innovations in design. It’s a transformative experience that fuels my passion for fashion design and thirst for inspiration.

Worst part:

The anticipation of waiting for shipments to be produced and delivered is indeed a challenging aspect of the business, especially for someone as passionate and eager as myself!

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

“We’re Pink Martini… Of course, we have a mobile Pink Martini bar!” With a lot of cheesy appetizers on the side.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Pinterest

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Spanakopita at Athena Bakery on the Danforth, Italian cuisine at Queen’s Pasta Café on Bloor West, and saganaki OPA at Kristos Restaurant near the showroom. Each one offers a unique culinary experience.