“A Day In The Life” with Writer, Actor and Producer Amanda Joy

​It’s right there in her name, Amanda Joy is an absolute joy! Whether you’re working with her in a writers room or on set as an actor or taking in her work as a viewer you can’t help but smile at all she does. The stories she tells are equal parts authentic, bold and hilarious. She has the amazing ability of pinpointing parts of life and society that she disagrees with and presenting them with both humour and intelligence. Putting these observations through her fresh, funny lens allows her to not only engage and entertain but actually open the minds of her audience. That skill is a huge reason why she’s quickly become one of the most in-demand Canadian artists in the game!

Her writing has been featured on The Beaverton, CBC’s TallBoyz and of course OMNI’s groundbreaking and CSA nominated series, Second Jen, which she co-created with Samantha Wan. As an actor she’s appeared as a series lead in all three seasons of Second Jen as well as V-Wars, It’s Complicated, eHero, Private Eyes and many more.

It’s rare to meet someone who can casually and confidently toss out knowledge of 18th century naval battles and then drop 9-14 references to the IT Crowd but oh Amanda can! She can also shoot a bow and arrow AND she’s a classically trained singer AND she can deadlift like a bunch of pounds- this woman is a powerhouse in every meaning of the word!

She pushes herself and those around her to tell challenging stories and make sure those stories are being told authentically. Her advocacy for inclusion and diversity in the entrainment industry is truly inspiring.

She also wrote a joke that made me laugh for six straight minutes. Watch season 3 of Second Jen to hear that joke- it’s very funny.

~ Written by Carly Heffernan (Second Jen Showrunner and pal)

“Well, a day in the life this year is quite different from other years. Since wrapping a show in January, I’ve been lucky enough to work from home. I like life at a quiet pace, so it’s been an easier adjustment for me. That being said, especially as the weather’s gotten colder, even I’ve been feeling a bit cooped up. Still, I know I’m quite privileged, and many frontline and essential workers don’t have the option of working from home, so I make the best of it.”

– Amanda Joy

Which ‘hood are you in?

I’ve lived all over the city, but currently live in North Scarborough. I grew up around here, so it feels like home, and it’s close to my family. I love the parks, and the variety of groceries and restaurants run by people from all over the world.

What do you do?

I’m an actor, screenwriter, and producer.

What are you currently working on?

Second Jen, the show I co-created and star in, has just had its season three premiere, so I’m doing a lot of promo for that. I’ve also just wrapped two shows I’m quite proud of, that will be airing later this year.

Where can we find your work?

You can watch Second Jen’s new season at omnitv.ca. It’s shot and set in Toronto, so I’m so excited for other TO locals to watch it!