David Bray has won international acclaim/airplay as one of Canada’s most distinctive songwriters/producers. Has just released the third album of his “Crowded Isolation” Trilogy entitled “Land of Extremes”. Has worked with a wide variety of accomplished musicians including Garth Hudson of the Band, Motown’s legendary bassist Bob Babbitt, Colin Linden, Jeff Healey, Kim Mitchell, Daniel Lanois, Bill King, David Bradstreet, Justin Abedin, Gary Craig, John Dymond, Chris Birkett and more. His musical partner is Lorraine Reid.

Name:

David Bray

Genre:

Eclectic: R&B/Pop/Rock/Folk Country

Founded:

When I was born.

Latest Single:

Some Day featuring Lorraine Reid (with worldwide airplay)

Last Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Eclectic Mix leaning heavily on great lyricists:

Joni Mitchell/ Bruce Cockburn/ Elvis Costello/ Leonard Cohen/ Bruce Springsteen (Born to Run)

Plus great R&B artists like Gladys Knight and Aretha Franklin.

Favourite musician now:

I listen to everything current and past. I have well over 40,000 songs on my Ipad and computer.

Guilty pleasure song:

Neither One Of Us

Favourite local musician:

The people in my band from Toronto and all of the people they have played with (e.g Bob Dylan, The Band, Nelly Furtado, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Bruce Cockburn and too many others to mention, present and past.

EP or LP?

I don’t like the quality of LPs. I’m strictly album-length digital.

Early bird or night owl?

Strictly night owl.

Road or studio?

Studio, without question.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I have just released my album “Land of Extremes”

Where can we follow you?

Website | Spotify | Apple Music | Instagram | YouTube | Facebook

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Was Tucker’s Marketplace. Now The Old Spaghetti Factory.

Favourite street in Toronto:

I guess Yonge Street but it isn’t at all what it once was.

Favourite park in Toronto:

Cedar Brook Park

Favourite music venue in Toronto:

Massey Hall or the El Mocambo.

Favourite music store in Toronto:

Sunrise Records. Thanks for trying to bring record stores for the masses back to life.