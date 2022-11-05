Sabrina the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Sabrina is sweet, affectionate, and playful – she is the total package. Sabrina is looking for a loving home where she can thrive in her senior years. If you’re looking for a sweet and friendly companion, keep reading to learn more about Sabrina!

Sabrina came to us this summer and is a very friendly girl. She greets all of her visitors right away with headbutts and purrs. She is very smart and will happily engage in trick training (ask us how!), plus she loves brushing and playtime – Sabrina could chase a wand toy all day long!

This lovable cat is diabetic, but she is currently in remission! She will need to be fed a special diet to ensure she stays in tip-top shape. Our medical staff will be happy to discuss this with you.

Sabrina

Age: 13 Years 4 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

