Mogwai the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Mogwai is a gentle boy with tons of love to give. It takes a bit of time for him to trust someone but once he is sure you pose no harm, he emerges for petting and snuggling. Mogwai could be jumpy with fast movements and loud noises, hence he prefers a calmer environment and a calm human/s. Mogwai is fearful in the shelter and not eating In his previous home, he got a lot of confidence from his feline pal, who didn’t have anything to do with Mogwai, bade goodbye and went to a different adoptive home. We are not sure if that separation is also causing him some stress in addition to being in shelter. Mogwai will need a sanctuary room type setting which has plenty of safe places to hide and can also co-exist with another friendly cat after a proper slow introduction. A trainer can share some tips and techniques to help Mogwai transition in a new home and settle down.

Mogwai

Age: 3 Years 5 Months

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

