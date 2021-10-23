Malachy is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Malachy is a sweet feline looking for his forever family. He loves to sit beside you and will nudge you for lots of pets! He will become a lap cat and purr affectionately when you give him love!

Malachy needs a family who will respect and monitor his fear and anxiety. He is looking for a quiet, adult-only home with a small sanctuary room to feel safe and protected. Loud noises and sudden movements can be scary for him! His humans will need to be able to understand his fears and body language. We will be there to help you create a special plan for Malachy! With time, love, and extra care Malachy will adjust to his new home and be a happy cat relishing in his time spent next to you!

Malachy has diabetes. His humans will need to be comfortable administering injections and be committed to ongoing, lifelong diabetic treatment. Malachy symptoms will need to be monitored and he will require a special diet. Don’t worry! We will be there to help you along the way with free post-adoption support!

Once you look into Malachy’s sweet green eyes you will be in love! Malachy is awaiting his forever home with humans who are willing to give him the special care and love he deserves!

Age: 10 Years 4 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Grey / Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

