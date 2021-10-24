Chef Chris Locke’s recipe for Chorizo Hand Pie

If you haven’t checked out Chef Chris Locke’s latest food offering is Rōdie, know that it’s all about getting hands on. It’s considered the “quick and dirty” alter ego of Marben Restaurant that launched earlier this summer. Rōdie still uses high quality, seasonal, local ingredients but with the bonus of being convenient, accessible and ready to go wherever you go…pure hand-held goodness! Picnic anyone?

“We all crave dirty food. Even the most refined palates long for a shawarma, burger or hot dog,” said Chris Locke, Executive Chef of Marben Restaurant and The Cloak Bar. “Rōdie was conceived to satiate that need for fast, convenient and delicious food, all made with the best local ingredients. The Rōdie hand pie is without a doubt the biggest bundle of joy wrapped in shortcrust pastry. It’s bursting with stringy cheese curds and house made chorizo, filled with a fermented habanero and ramp sour cream. It is absolutely the best thing to eat immediately, have delivered or take for a walk.”

Mouth watering? You can recreate his recipe here…

Chorizo Hand Pie Recipe

By Chris Locke, Executive Chef of Marben Restaurant, The Cloak Bar and Rōdie

Makes 10

Ingredients

Chorizo:

-225g Ground Pork, preferably free run, hormone and antibiotic free

-115g Tomato Paste

-2 tsp Smoked Sweet Paprika

-¼ tsp Cayenne

-½ tsp Garlic Powder

-¾ tsp Onion Powder

-¾ tsp Salt

-1 tsp Chicken Stock

-¼ tsp White Vinegar

Shortcrust Pastry:

-225g Unsalted Butter

-454g All Purpose Flour, preferably stoneground organic

-1 tsp Salt

-Ice Water

Filling:

-240g Chorizo (recipe above)

-160g Cheese Curds, Chopped

-50g Brown Onion, Diced

-240g Oven Fries, Defrosted, Roughly Chopped

Also needed:

-Egg Wash

Directions

Shortcrust Pastry:

1. Combine flour and salt

2. Grate cold butter into flour, dipping the butter into the flour before each grate. This will keep the flakes of butter separated.

3. Add cold water little by little until the dough just comes together.

4. Form into a dough ball and store wrapped in cling wrap in the fridge. Dough is ready for use after 1 hour.

Chorizo:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix together thoroughly.

Filling:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl until thoroughly combined.

Rolling & Assembly:

1. Remove the pastry from the fridge and roll out on a lightly floured surface to quarter inch thickness.

2. Cut 6 inch circles and set the pieces aside.

3. The dough is forgiving and will allow a re-roll from the offcuts if need be. The aim is to get 10 circles.

4. Lay out the pastry disks and place 80g of filling in the centre of each circle.

5. Lightly dampen half of the circle with water, then lift the sides to come together so the damp side is connected to dry.

6. Firmly press the pastry together using thumb, index and middles fingers, starting in the middle, until the pie is fully sealed.

7. Continue with the remaining pies.

8. Brush with the egg wash.

9. Place pies in the fridge to rest while the oven is preheated to 400F.

10. Bake the pies for 20-30 minutes until golden brown and piping hot.

11. Remove from the oven; allow to cool before enjoying.