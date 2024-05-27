Homegrown Business: Shahenaz of eco.crafter

We sat down with the owner of Charming Business eco.crafter, your go-to for sustainable home decor in Toronto. From stylish recycled pieces to nature-inspired designs, they bring a curated collection that is both trendy and eco-conscious. Make the choice to elevate your space with thoughtful choices from a small business that believes in making your home beautiful while caring for the planet.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Eco.Crafter – Eco-friendly handmade crafts.

What made you want to do this work?

I previously owned an aesthetic centre specializing in laser hair removal and facial treatments for around four years, from 2019 to 2022. Due to one of my family members being diagnosed with a chronic disease, I was compelled to sell the business as it required more time and attention than I could provide at that moment. Seeking a venture that I could manage from home and still maintain my branding efforts, I turned to my passion for home decor and accessories. I began exploring eco-friendly materials to create and sell products aligned with this new direction.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

A handmade crafter might face several challenges, including market saturation, where the abundance of similar products can make it difficult to stand out like the art of resin. There’s also the issue of pricing, as balancing the cost of materials, time, and labor against consumer expectations for reasonable prices can be tricky. Additionally, time management can be a concern, as crafting each piece by hand is time-consuming, and balancing production with other aspects of the business can be difficult. Finally, reaching the right audience is crucial, and without effective marketing strategies, it can be challenging to connect with potential customers who appreciate and are willing to pay for handmade crafts.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Middle to Upper-Class Individuals: Those are more likely to invest in unique, handmade items for their quality and uniqueness.

Women aged 25-45: This demographic often appreciates the uniqueness and personal touch of handmade items, seeking them for personal use and as gifts.

Eco-conscious Consumers: People who prioritize sustainability and eco-friendliness might prefer handmade crafts, especially those made from eco-friendly materials.

Art and Craft Enthusiasts: Individuals who appreciate art and craftsmanship might seek out handmade items for their aesthetic and collectible value.

Home Decorators: Those looking to decorate their homes uniquely and stylishly may turn to handmade crafts for one-of-a-kind pieces.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Direct sales: Posting and selling my crafts directly to consumers through my social media page. Customers/friends see my products and they may purchase directly by sending message or email.

Participating in local events : Teaming up with other local businesses, under the umbrella of small businesses organizers.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

As far as I know , I am the only one in Oakville working with eco friendly materials but there are others

making handmade crafts but with Resin .

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

A prospective customer might ask, “How do you ensure the quality and uniqueness of your handmade crafts?

The answer: “Each piece is crafted with attention to detail, using high-quality materials sourced from reliable suppliers. I also keep abreast of trends while infusing my personal artistic style to ensure each item is unique. My goal is to provide the customer with a product that’s not only unique and personal but also durable and of high quality.” This response highlights the dedication to quality and individuality, addressing potential concerns about the craftsmanship and value of the products.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part about what I do is the creative freedom and satisfaction I get from bringing my ideas to life and seeing customers enjoy my creations. There’s a profound joy in crafting something unique with my hands that others find beautiful and valuable. The personal connection I form with each piece and the positive feedback from clients is incredibly fulfilling.

The worst part can be the unpredictability and the pressure. As a small business owner, fluctuating demand, managing all aspects of the business, and the need to constantly innovate can be challenging. Additionally, the time-intensive nature of handcrafting each item means that scaling up and balancing personal and work life can be difficult.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Sorry, I don’t have something in mind but I have a fact (you don’t go to the crafts shop because you need to buy anything, you go in and let the shop tell you what you need) which is actually true. I go to the crafts shop to get inspired by the materials or anything new in the market.

Where can we follow you?

Currently, I have only social media pages

Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Pepper Please Studio