When news of potential U.S. tariffs hit Canadian industries, many small businesses braced for impact. But for the founders of a small Canadian food company, Sher Produce Technologies, it was time to start thinking bigger and thinking globally. Since launching in 2012, this Canadian company has taken a bold stance to not just aim to survive—but also to lead and continue to help others along the way.

Belton, a healthcare practitioner turned entrepreneur, and Sinclair, a seasoned food industry executive, had seen firsthand the growing gap between food availability and food access. In a country as resource-rich as Canada, it was surprising to learn that food banks are turning people away, and why is there not enough food?

The numbers are staggering. According to Food Banks Canada, food bank visits are at an all-time high, expected to surpass two million this month alone. And with cities like Toronto, Mississauga, and Kingston declaring food insecurity emergencies, the problem is far from needing a quick-fix.

This hit close to home for Sinclair, who grew up in Saskatchewan and relied on food banks as a child while his mother raised six children alone. For Belton, the turning point came when she struggled to find affordable, nutritious food for her own four kids. The shelves were full—but with food she believed that make you sick.

That’s where Sher Squares was born. Using real fruits, vegetables, proteins, egg whites, and chia seeds—with zero additives, preservatives, gluten, or nuts—Belton created a clean-label product she could stand behind. Not only that, for every package sold one more person will be fed through a food bank within the same community. It’s a buy-one-feed-one model that’s already made a huge difference.

Last month, Sher quietly passed a major milestone: 7.5 million people fed through food banks across Canada. And that number is about to grow. Starting this month, Sher Squares will be available in the produce sections of Shoppers Drug Mart stores across Ontario—a major step in their mission to make nutritious food more accessible.

While donating to food banks is a noble cause, for Sher Produce Technologies, it’s just one part of the big picture. Since its inception, the company has upcycled over 700,000 kilograms of fruits and vegetables that would have otherwise ended up in landfills.

“Everyone is talking about carbon footprints, but when we’ve asked more than 100 people what theirs is, no one seems to know,” says co-founder Sinclair. “How can we expect to solve climate and social issues if we don’t understand our own impact? We save one fruit or vegetable at a time from landfill.”

But Sher Produce Technologies’ mission goes far beyond food waste. At the heart of their operation is a kind and human approach to their business. The company employs adults with intellectual disabilities—including individuals with autism and Down syndrome to assemble all their packaging.

This inclusive and sustainable approach has led the company to meet five of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, a rare achievement for a small business. In recognition of their efforts, Sher Produce Technologies has attracted international attention and is currently in line to receive funding from a United Nations Sustainable Development program.

“We do what we do because it’s good for business, and because we believe food brands should impact society in a far more meaningful way than just delivering products,” Sinclair explains. “It hasn’t always been easy, but we hope our story offers hope and inspiration to other small Canadian businesses navigating these uncertain times.”

So, with all the economic uncertainty coming from the US, how has it impacted their business already? Sinclair tells us their business plan was looking to expand to border States such as Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania. But now they are much more focused on a Canada first approach. “We’re hopeful that the current Buy Canadian trend isn’t just a blip and that the large retailers we work with will continue to support us. We can’t put up Canadian made signs by our product fast enough at Foodlands, Sobeys, Longos, Farm Boy, Goodness Me, Healthy Planets, Ambrosia, Remark and now Shoppers Drug Mart.”

Belton is hopeful the demand among consumers for Canadian products will lead more retailers here to stock their shelves with innovative homegrown products like Sher. “Over the years, Canada’s retail grocers have sometimes been more risk adverse due to the consolidated nature of the industry where three large grocery chains control over 80% of the traditional grocery stores,” says Belton. “US retailers are more aggressive in order to compete in their markets. In the United States, they value innovation to compete in their markets while Canadian Retailers are less innovation driven due to the consolidation. That’s why we are hopeful the current demands of consumers for products from Canada will shift the focus to local and Canadian Brands. This tariff war, which is no question a crisis, creates a once in a generation opportunity for small businesses like ours.”

How it all affect their supply chain? “In terms of our ingredients and the US, we have always sourced where we can Canadian Fruits and Vegetables and Canadian Growers to provide the majority of the ingredients to produce our Sher Squares. But obviously Canada is not able to grow avocados or bananas. Even the out of Canada sourcing comes more and more now from Mexico and Central America rather than the United States,” says Belton.

What does thinking bigger mean? Sinclair tells us they’re now looking for distributors in Europe and Asia. “The first step has been to expand in Canada and now we are really looking at a global reach for our unique, Canadian made and proprietary technology.”

Long term plans may be more challenging but they remain hopeful. They have a product pipeline that will allow them to sell both a more affordable product as well as a premium product including a “Sport” Square for elite athletes and a Vegan option. Belton believes that they aren’t limited to what they can do. “We can use every type of taste profile globally both sweet and savoury. From Bok Choi and Ginger to Tex Mex.”

What does the United Nations’ recognition mean for this Canadian business?

“We are thrilled to receive the recognition from the UN for the work we do so more Canadians can learn about us and how we donate to food banks for every sale (7.5 million servings in 13 years), upcycle hundreds of thousands of kilograms of fruits and vegetables that otherwise would have ended up in landfills and work with mentally challenged adults to package our product in our facility every week,” said Belton.

Belton and Sinclair believe Canadian companies are more than capable of competing—and winning—on the world stage. But it starts with a shift in mindset to think bigger. It also takes bold action, and they will continue to move forward — one square at a time.