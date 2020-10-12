Make This Gift-Giving Season Memorable with Grey Willow Gifts

This year has been very different from others, and our holiday season may be similar. This year, there may not be any busy holiday shopping, and Grey Willow Gifts is the perfect alternative to that! We spoke to Victoria-Rose Bozzelli, Owner of Grey Willow Gifts, about how we can still make this gift-giving season memorable!



Gift Basket Box Grey Willow Gifts. Photo credit: Joss PrettyWhat is your business called and what does it do?

My business is called Grey Willow Gifts. We are a gift box business that makes unique and meaningful gifting a stress-free, one-stop shop experience. We create gifts for corporate events, client appreciation, deal closings and all of life’s special moments.

What made you want to do this work?

I knew there was a need for Grey Willow Gifts when I would come across Canadian-made products with packaging that deserved to be seen and quality, natural ingredients that deserved to be used and enjoyed. It is very important to me that I bring attention to talented Canadian makers that pour so much love into creating quality artisan goods. I also wanted to create an easy and accessible way for people to be able to share these products, and what better way than packaged together in a thoughtful gift!

What problem does this solve?

There are many benefits that come from gift giving including strengthening meaningful relationships, both personally and professionally. Whether you are in need of a gift for a friend or family member when you can’t be there to celebrate in person or are wanting to nurture important business relationships that you worked so hard to form, Grey Willow Gifts is there to show them just how important they are with unique gifts that leave a lasting impression.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele are people who value quality goods, Canadian small business makers and environmentally sustainable packaging. They share in the desire to gift only the best when showing their love and appreciation to the people in their lives.

A large part of our business is made up by corporate gifting for events, holidays, client appreciation and deal closings.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

As an online gift box business we have a collection of carefully curated gift boxes with options for everyone and every occasion. We also have a Custom Gift section on our website where you can personalize the gift by choosing your box and the products you would like included and then we will package it beautifully and send it right to their door. We ship our gifts all across Canada and the USA.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

We are an online gift box business and can be found here.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What sets you apart from the other gifting companies?

At Grey Willow Gifts we are all about quality and stand by three core values: source Canadian goods, use sustainable packaging and support small business makers. We source out only the finest goods from Canadian small businesses to ensure that whomever you send a gift to receives products that are both superior in quality and made with love. We also use environmentally sustainable packaging including locally made wooden boxes and paper boxes made from recycled material.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

One of the best parts of my job is getting to see all of the beautiful notes that accompany each gift. It warms my heart to see how much love there is in this world. The worst part of my job is that I end up getting hooked on so many of the products I use in my gifts! I want all the coffee and honey!

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Every time I give a gift to a friend or family member they expect to receive a gift box so of course I have to make them one!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

I love Sweet Flour Bake Shop in Toronto, they make the most delicious Gingersnap cookies which you can soon find in our Holiday Collection!