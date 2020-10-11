Spicy Miso Devilled Eggs by Chef Lynn Crawford for World Egg Day

This week’s recipe comes from Chef Lynn Crawford and the Egg Farmers of Canada to celebrate World Egg Day, which was October 9! This unique Spicy Miso Devilled Eggs recipe is the perfect addiction to your holiday celebration!

Spicy Miso Devilled Eggs

Yield: 12 devilled eggs

Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

– 6 eggs

– 3 tbsp mayonnaise

– ½ tbsp Dijon mustard

– ½ tbsp white miso

– 1 tsp lemon juice

– ¼ tsp garlic powder

– 1 tsp soy sauce

– ¼ tsp Sriracha

– Furikake seasoning, for garnish

– ½ cup toasted white sesame seeds

– 2 tbsp black sesame seeds

– 4 sheets nori

– ¼ cup packed bonito flakes

– 2 tsp Maldon sea salt

– 1 tsp granulated sugar

– 1 tsp shichimi togarashi, Japanese seven spice

Directions

1. To make Furikake Seasoning: Place sesame seeds, bonito flakes, nori, sugar, sea salt and togarashi in food processor. Pulse only until mixture is blended. Store in tightly covered jar in cool, dry place up to 1 month. Yields 3/4 cup.

2. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Reduce heat to low to ensure the water is no longer boiling and use a skimmer to place the eggs in the water. Increase the heat back to high and set a timer for 12 minutes. While the eggs are boiling, prepare an ice water bath and set aside. Remove the eggs from the water and place in the ice water bath after 12 minutes.

3. Once the eggs have cooled completely, peel them and slice in half lengthwise. Remove the yolk and spoon it into a small bowl. Place the egg whites on a plate. Mash the yolks with a fork and add the mayonnaise, mustard, miso, lemon juice, garlic powder, soy sauce and Sriracha. Stir everything together.

4. Use a spoon to add a portion of the devilled egg mixture back into the hole of each egg white. Sprinkle furikake seasoning and bonito flakes for garnish.