Ginger Cookies recipe by Chef Lynn Crawford

Chef Lynn Crawford’s Ginger Cookies are the perfect evening treat on cold winter days. With spices and fresh ginger flavouring, these soft-baked festive cookies will warm you up from the inside out. Enjoy with loved ones and a cup of tea or glass of cold milk.

Ginger Cookies

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves: 12

Ingredients

-2 ¼ cups (560 mL) all-purpose flour

-2 tsp (10 mL) baking soda

-½ tbsp (15 mL) ground ginger

-1 tsp (5 mL) ground cinnamon

-½ tsp (2.5 mL) ground cloves

-¼ tsp (1.25 mL) salt

-¾ cup (180 mL) butter, at room temperature

-¼ cup (60 mL) granulated sugar

-½ cup (125 mL) brown sugar, packed

-1 large egg

-¼ cup (60 mL) molasses

-1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla extract

Sugar Coating:

-¼ cup (60 mL) granulated sugar

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and salt. Set aside.

2. In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar and white sugar using a mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add the egg and beat until incorporated. Then add molasses and vanilla and beat on low until combined. Gradually add in the dry ingredients and beat until just combined.

3. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours, up to overnight.

4. Line a half sheet baking pan with parchment paper or a silicone mat. For the sugar coating, transfer granulated sugar into a small bowl. Then, use a cookie scoop to scoop out 1-2 tablespoons (15-30 mL) of cookie dough at a time. Roll the cookie ball into the bowl of sugar to fully coat it. Place on the lined baking tray, spaced 2-3 inches (5 cm – 7.5 cm) apart.

5. Bake for 8-10 minutes until the edges are set. Remove from oven and allow the cookies to cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheet. Then transfer to a wire cooling rack to cool down completely.