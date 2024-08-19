Homegrown Business: Robert McConnell of Gibson’s

Gibson’s is a family owned dry cleaning business in Toronto. Operating for 90 years Gibson’s goal has always been to make people’s lives easier. We connected with CEO Robert McConnell to learn more about his vision to simplify customers’ lives.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Gibson’s provides dry cleaning and laundry services to individuals and businesses who value impeccable quality and convenient service.

What made you want to do this work?

I joke that I didn’t fall in love with the industry, but someone within it. Gibson’s was my wife Nancy’s family business. I had the unique opportunity to attend a global “Clean Show” with them, where I discovered that there was far more to this industry than merely dealing with dirty laundry. I recognized I had a unique opportunity to join a business, that, at the time, had been around for 65 years.

It’s an incredibly rewarding opportunity to see our employees progress whether that’s staying at Gibson’s for their career (we’ve had a couple of team members with us for over 35 years!) or as a stepping stone while they are completing higher education.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

When I initially joined the company, I focused on the commercial cleaning sector, specifically a division known as “Uniform Rental.” Uniform rental is an extremely common and lucrative service that goes unnoticed by most people. This division caters to a diverse clientele, including automotive, culinary, gaming, and healthcare professionals, providing, laundering, and maintaining their uniforms.

My goal was to expand Gibson’s uniform rental operations, aiming to offer a higher-quality and more considerate service to more businesses. The efforts paid off, as Gibson’s Uniforms expanded significantly and was eventually acquired by CINTAS Uniforms in 2016. Currently, my focus is on simplifying our client’s lives, whether through offering more convenient, sustainable, or desirable services.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Gibson’s longevity – 90 years and counting – owes much to our valued clients. When we started in 1929, our clients looked a bit different than they do today. Operating as a dye house, Gibson’s dyed military uniforms for soldiers in WW2. Today, we service busy families, individuals, working professionals, and seniors across the Greater Toronto Area. The one thing they have in common? Being time-starved. We focus on making life easier for our clients by offering a convenient pick-up and delivery service, digital appointment bookings, and more. We also service image-conscious businesses like security companies, luxury retail stores, film wardrobe houses, and high-end private clubs. We also service garments or uniforms for special events like the RBC Canadian Open.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We generate revenue through providing a high-quality dry cleaning and laundry service. The dry cleaning business operates on a standard price-per-piece business, meaning we charge a dollar value for the effort involved in cleaning a garment. There are businesses in the U.S. that offer subscription models for ‘fluff and fold’ laundry services as well. We recently launched an awesome wash and fold service which is priced by the pound.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Gibson’s has three locations in Toronto’s West end and a free pick-up and delivery service that spans the Greater Toronto Area! We’re in Oakville, North Toronto, Scarborough, and more.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

There are a few that come to mind:

1. What cleaning processes do you use? Advanced dry cleaners these days should say more than just dry cleaning. For example, at Gibson’s, we offer a service called wet cleaning, suede and leather cleaning, and ozone cleaning.

2. What type of solvent (cleaning solution) do you use? There are a variety of solvent types on the market and some are better for the environment than others. Look for a dry cleaner that uses GreenEarth, an environmentally gentle cleaning solution

3. What are your hours? This seems basic, but a lot of dry cleaners continue to operate with inaccessible hours. Asking about weekend hours or pick-up and delivery service will make your life easier.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

As President, I get to be the visionary at work, meaning I get to come up with the big ideas and see them come to fruition. I also get huge fulfilment about leading our team and working with my daughter Linley, Director of Client Experience, and our Vice president Rui to challenge the status quo and see how we can win the Gibson’s way.

The worst part? Bad Google Reviews! Client service can be tough. It’s such a small action, but it’s hard to get negative feedback from a client.

Where can we follow you?

Follow us on LinkedIn @gibson’s cleaners, on Instagram @gibsonscleaners or on TikTok @linleymcconnell

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

We’re a huge fan of another West-end-based family business, Gib-San Pools. A third-generation family business, Gib-San is committed to creativity and quality. Their mission is to deliver ‘you’ and ‘your family’ a pool and landscape creation that reflects your dream. When we met the Gibbs family we quickly realized we share many of the same values in business and in life!