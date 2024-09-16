Homegrown Business: Nikky Starrett of Pomp & Sass

Nikky Starrett, Founder of Pomp & Sass and a non-binary entrepreneur is on a mission to make luxury sustainable and ethically produced Turkish towels a staple in homes across Canada and beyond. Pomp & Sass specializes in creating highly absorbent, lightweight, and fast-drying Turkish towels, perfect for the bath, beach, or even as a light blanket.

What is your business called and what does it do?

My business is called Pomp & Sass and we make sustainable and ethically made luxury Turkish towels. My Turkish towels are highly absorbent, lightweight and fast to dry. Ideal in the bath, at the beach and even as a light blanket.

What made you want to do this work?

I was deeply inspired by my late father’s entrepreneurial spirit and his commitment to giving back to the community through his successful business. At 18, I faced a significant challenge when I was diagnosed with a painful neurological disability, which initially put these dreams on hold. However, after a journey through infertility, I experienced the incredible joy of becoming pregnant. Miraculously, the birth of my daughter Fern not only brought immense happiness but also cured my disability. My daughter’s birth gave me hope and renewed energy to pursue my dreams again! Motivated by this, I started Pomp & Sass.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I wanted to address a significant gap in the Canadian market for ethically and sustainably made merchandise. I am committed to providing a useful luxury item, it is important to me that I don’t grow my success off of the struggles of others. Also, when I learned that Canada doesn’t have industrial weaving machines, I went back to the original makers of Turkish towels. While I was inspired to introduce my own line of Turkish towels, ensuring they are produced with ethical and sustainable practices is very important to me.

Being able to offer these luxurious towels at competitive prices is one of the many qualities that set us apart from the rest. As a small business, we are so grateful to have found organizations and vendors that support our growth and market advantage. Being a part of RevolutionHer has been a tremendous resource for us. Their partnership with UPS Canada allows us to enjoy significant discounts on UPS Small Package shipments and Brokerage services, which is crucial as we navigate the challenging environment of rising costs of goods. This has been a huge help in keeping our delivery costs down, so we can better serve our clients. It’s these little victories that make our journey so rewarding, and we’re grateful for every step of the way.

During the development of my line, I learned that full towel customization, woven into the fabric rather than printed on top, is extremely rare. Designing towels brings me immense joy, and I now specialize in custom towels for promotional merchandise, fundraisers, retail, and my own brand of products. I take great care to develop towels that represent a company’s brand, product, location, or style, making them items that their clients love and that strengthen their bond to the brand. My goal is to work with hotels, spas, brands, and retailers to offer Turkish towels specifically designed to support client relationships. These towels intend to serve as souvenirs of great experiences, reminding guests of their time with the brand and enhancing their overall experience.

Not only do we offer useful sustainable products, but we are also proudly giving back to the community as a portion of our profits is donated to The Canadian Women’s Foundation. Our wellness blog & content alongside our personal hygiene product supports the UN Sustainable Development Goal of Good Health & Wellbeing. When you buy from us, you know you’re not just buying an incredible towel; you’re supporting a better future for us all.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

My clientele consists of three main groups: individual consumers, retailers, and custom towel clients. Individual consumers purchase from my online store, pompandsass.ca, which ships across Canada, the US, and the UK, with plans to expand globally. Retailers stock my line of towels, while custom towel clients seek premium, sustainable promotional items and appreciate supporting an underrepresented business owner. My customization service is available worldwide, with custom towels made to order and shipped directly to clients, saving on fuel and time.

The people who buy my products are often travellers, cottagers, and those who value sustainability. They prefer owning fewer, higher-quality items and have experienced various types of towels. They appreciate the versatility, ease of packing, use, and washing of Turkish towels. Younger consumers are drawn to the towels for their versatility, ease of care, and compact storage, making them ideal for smaller homes.

Seniors and individuals with mobility issues find Turkish towels particularly supportive of their self-care routines. Unlike heavy, wet terry towels, Turkish towels are lightweight and quick-drying, making them easier to use and maintain. Personal Support Workers (PSWs) also appreciate the size and lightweight nature of these towels, as they facilitate the bathing of their patients.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

At Pomp & Sass, our journey is all about bringing a touch of luxury and ethical craftsmanship to your everyday life. We operate by selling our beautiful Turkish towels to wholesale buyers in hospitality, promotional merchandise sectors and retailers as well as direct-to-customer through our online store. The luxury quality of the towels and beautifully designed exclusive styles helps us to stand out. Each towel is carefully crafted by a family-owned company in Turkey, ensuring that every piece is made with love and integrity. We take pride in sourcing these high-quality towels and making a modest profit, a portion of which we joyfully donate to The Canadian Women’s Foundation. It feels wonderful to know that our business can contribute to such a meaningful cause.

Looking to the future, our dream is to work with a major hospitality group to become their official souvenir partner to enhance their customer experience. We want to create custom towels that support each location’s customer immersion experience. This opportunity could be a game-changer, and we can’t wait to see where it will take us.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We are based in Oakville Ontario as an e-commerce business. Our products are available online at www.pompandsass.ca

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

I would encourage prospective customers to ask “What does customization entail, and how will you support me through the process?” This question addresses common concerns about the complexity of custom orders and the level of assistance provided. In my experience many clients shy away from customization because they assume they need to bring a design to the table.

At Pomp & Sass, we simplify the customization process from start to finish, ensuring a seamless experience. Leveraging my 4-year degree in illustration and extensive experience as a professional textile designer, I develop towel styles tailored to each client’s branding, local aesthetic, and marketing needs. Clients do not need to bring their own designs; I handle everything, from initial concept to final product.

The process begins with a consultation, after which I create multiple preliminary styles and send them as a PDF for client feedback. Once the design is approved, I work directly with the manufacturer to ensure the towels are produced accurately and to high standards. The final product is then shipped directly to the client. By weaving the design into the towel, we ensure not only aesthetic appeal but also optimal performance. This comprehensive approach guarantees that clients receive a luxurious, well-crafted product that meets their specific needs.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of my job is designing custom styles for a product I am proud of. I invest significant effort into creating high-quality towels that people enjoy using and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to infuse joyfulness into a product that supports well-being. Additionally, I value the sense of community and collaboration with my affiliated companies, such as UPS, Revolution Her, Koru Distribution, WBE Canada, my retailers, promotional merchandise distributors, accountant, bookkeeper, and especially my manufacturer. My business coaches, Lisa Kember and Mark Rodford at Business Leaders Growth Group, provide invaluable support and knowledge for growing my business, and I believe that we are capable of great things when we work in community.

The most challenging part of my job is working without a team in my everyday activities. Handling all aspects of the business alone involves a tremendous amount of work and responsibility. This lack of a team has become a barrier to growth, limiting my access to investors and the diverse perspectives that a team can provide. While I look forward to hiring as the business expands, I currently practice gratitude for the support and resources I do have.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

I enjoy laughing with others as I caution them to be careful because my towels will ruin them for other towels. It’s a little humor based in truth, as many of my customers end up switching entirely to my product for their everyday use.

Most people I meet are either unfamiliar with Turkish towels or have only experienced low-quality versions. When they start using my high-quality towels, the difference is significant and often leads to a complete conversion.

Where can we follow you?

We can be found on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook and, of course, pompandsass.ca!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

My friend Sharon Bailey, of SAB’s Fruit Cake, makes the absolute best Fruit Cake! It’s my favorite treat made by the nicest person.