“Five Minutes With” Toronto Pop Musician Ivy Mairi

Ivy Mairi is a singer who has been involved in the Toronto music community and releasing records for a decade. In 2016 Ivy began working with producer Kieran Adams (DIANA, Vibrant Matter) who she met through a group of musicians and friends who congregated at Toronto’s tiny but mighty venue and gathering place, the Holy Oak (RIP). Over the following year and a half, the pair worked away at a new batch of Ivy’s songs that delve into the realms of pop and electronic minimalism. The result is Ivy Mairi’s forthcoming EP Polarity, which explores the extremes of love, experience, and growing up. This music marks a departure from Ivy’s upbringing on Toronto’s Ward’s Island where she was steeped in its legacy of art and activism. She has previously released three albums as a singer-songwriter, which include collaborations with Michael Timmins of Cowboy Junkies, and Ivy’s long-time mentor, cellist and singer Anne Bourne. But Ivy has always been a consummate fan of pop music – loving its freedom and lightness, and in many ways seeing it as the most perfect expression of songwriting. Ivy is also known for her extensive work as a backup singer at home and on tour with bands such as Bruce Peninsula, the Weather Station, Rene LaVice, and, most recently, DIANA.
Name:
Ivy Mairi
Genre:
Pop
Founded:
2007
# of Albums:
4
Latest Release:
Polarity EP, Came out March 1st
Latest Single:
Prayer, released on Feb 1st
Favourite Restaurant:
Enoteca Sociale or House on Parliament
Favourite band as a teenager:
Neil Young
Favourite band now:
James Blake and Joni Mitchell, currently obsessing over Rosalía
Guilty Pleasure Song:
I don’t believe in guilty pleasures – I like what I like, no apologies!
Live Show Ritual:
Taking a breath here and there while on stage on stage to enjoy the moment.
Favourite local artist:
Bernice
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Terroni pasta
Queen or College St?
Queen east and west
Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
High Park, Kew Gardens
EP or LP?
EP because it’s where I’m at right now!
Early bird or night owl?
Early bird
Road or studio?
Studio
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Roti 100%
Where can we follow you?
Any shows or albums coming up?
My EP Release show with special guest Carmen Elle.