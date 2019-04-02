“Five Minutes With” Toronto Pop Musician Ivy Mairi

Ivy Mairi is a singer who has been involved in the Toronto music community and releasing records for a decade. In 2016 Ivy began working with producer Kieran Adams (DIANA, Vibrant Matter) who she met through a group of musicians and friends who congregated at Toronto’s tiny but mighty venue and gathering place, the Holy Oak (RIP). Over the following year and a half, the pair worked away at a new batch of Ivy’s songs that delve into the realms of pop and electronic minimalism. The result is Ivy Mairi’s forthcoming EP Polarity, which explores the extremes of love, experience, and growing up. This music marks a departure from Ivy’s upbringing on Toronto’s Ward’s Island where she was steeped in its legacy of art and activism. She has previously released three albums as a singer-songwriter, which include collaborations with Michael Timmins of Cowboy Junkies, and Ivy’s long-time mentor, cellist and singer Anne Bourne. But Ivy has always been a consummate fan of pop music – loving its freedom and lightness, and in many ways seeing it as the most perfect expression of songwriting. Ivy is also known for her extensive work as a backup singer at home and on tour with bands such as Bruce Peninsula, the Weather Station, Rene LaVice, and, most recently, DIANA.

Name:

Ivy Mairi

Genre:

Pop

Founded:

2007

# of Albums:

4

Latest Release:

Polarity EP, Came out March 1st

Latest Single:

Prayer, released on Feb 1st

Favourite Restaurant:

Enoteca Sociale or House on Parliament

Favourite band as a teenager:

Neil Young

Favourite band now:

James Blake and Joni Mitchell, currently obsessing over Rosalía

Guilty Pleasure Song:

I don’t believe in guilty pleasures – I like what I like, no apologies!

Live Show Ritual:

Taking a breath here and there while on stage on stage to enjoy the moment.

Favourite local artist:

Bernice

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Terroni pasta

Queen or College St?

Queen east and west

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park, Kew Gardens

EP or LP?

EP because it’s where I’m at right now!

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti 100%

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Any shows or albums coming up?

My EP Release show with special guest Carmen Elle. Details HERE.