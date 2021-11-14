Savoury Holiday Leftovers Pot Pie by Love Food Hate Waste Canada

Our friends from Love Food Hate Waste Canada shared this Savoury Holiday Leftovers Pot Pie recipe with us to try this year. A simple recipe to help us use leftover chicken or turkey.

Savoury Holiday Leftovers Pot Pie

Yield: 6-8 servings

Prep Time: 15min

Cook Time: 30min

Total Time: 45min

Ingredients

– 1 Prepared pie crust

– 2 cups leftover cooked turkey or chicken, coarse chopped

– 1/2 cup leftover cooked ham, diced

– 4 cups leftover roasted vegetables (corn, peas, green beans, carrots, onions)

– 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

– 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

– 2 cups chicken stock

– 1 cup milk

– 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a cookie sheet with foil and place on the bottom rack of the oven to catch any drips from cooking.

2. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour until combined and clumps start to form.

3. Gradually add in the chicken stock and the milk, whisking to blend, repeating until fully blended and smooth. Continue whisking until somewhat thickened, raising the heat slightly if needed, around 10-15 minutes. This will form a thick sauce.

4. Add leftover meat, vegetables, salt, and peppers. Cook about 5 minutes on medium heat, stirring until heated thoroughly. Add seasoning, salt and pepper, until desired.

Pour mixture into prepared pie pastry crust.

5. Roll second piece of pie pastry and top the pie, sealing the edges by pressing with your fingers. Use a knife to cut five 3-inch long vent slits across the top of the pastry.

6. Bake on middle rack, uncovered for 15-20 minutes or until crust is golden and the filling has begun to bubble.

Cool for 5-10 minutes before serving.