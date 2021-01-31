Making the world delicious from Andrea Buckett’s kitchen to yours!

Todays recipe comes from Andrea Buckett who’s goal is to simply get you in the kitchen!

“To live well, you must eat well”

– Andrea Buckett

Shallot and Herb Braised Turkey Pieces

Serves: 6

Prep time: 10 mins

Cooking Time: 2- 2.5hrs

Ingredients:

– 3 Tbsp canola oil

– 1 skin on bone in split turkey breast (750g)

– 2 skin on bone in turkey thighs (750g)

– 1 Tbsp salt

– 4 large shallots, roughly chopped

– 2 carrots, peeled and diced

– 2 celery stalks, trimmed and diced

– 3 cloves garlic, cut in half

– ½ cup vermouth

– 1 ½ cups poultry stock

– 10 Sage leaves, roughly chopped

– 1 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme leaves

– 1 Tbsp chopped fresh rosemary

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 300F.

2. Heat a large shallow Dutch oven over medium-high heat and add canola oil. Season the turkey pieces all over with salt.

3. Add the turkey, skin side down to the pan and cook for 5min until the skin is golden brown. Turn turkey and cook for another 3min. Remove the turkey from pan.

4. Add the shallots, carrot, celery, and garlic to the pan with the turkey drippings and cook, stirring occasionally for 5min. Pour in the vermouth and poultry stock and bring to a simmer. Nestle the turkey pieces back into the pan. Ensure that the liquid comes halfway up the turkey pieces. Cover and cook for 90min.

5. Remove the lid and continue to cook for another 30-45min. The skin should be crispy and the internal temperature of the turkey should be 165F.

6. Remove the turkey from the oven and serve.

TIPS:

Slow cooked herb infused turkey pieces is my hands down favourite way to cook turkey. It requires no advanced preparation and turns out mouth-wateringly succulent every time. You can use a variety of turkey pieces such as the breast, thighs, legs and even the wings. I chose the two cuts that my family enjoys the most, the breast and thighs. Served up alongside your favourite sides, you have the makings of a perfect turkey dinner.

NUTRI TABLE

Calories: 446

Protein 53 g

Carbs 3 g

Fat 22 g

Sodium 1369 mg

