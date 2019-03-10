Creamy Rock Lobster Mac ‘n’ Cheese Recipe

Serve this Creamy Rock Lobster Mac ’n’ Cheese in ovenproof crock bowls and make a grand entrance to the dining table with a platter of the most enticing, sizzling-cheese sauce, oozing around morsels of sweet-succulent lobster meat. It was sent to us by Raquel Fox whose cookbook Dining in Paradise is a mix of family-style dining from the Bahamas.

The book contains more than 150 recipes of traditional Bahamian specialties – including some great cocktails! Raquel has a wide range of heartening recipes, from comforting soups like harvest pumpkin to her warm, creamy rock lobster mac ‘n’ cheese dish.

Creamy Rock Lobster Mac ’n’ Cheese

Serves 6

Ingredients

-1 lb (450 g) lobster meat, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) pieces

-1 Tbsp (15 mL) seafood seasoning

-Juice of 1/2 lemon

-1/4 cup (60 mL) olive oil

-1 sweet onion, finely diced

-2 stalks celery, finely diced

-1/2 yellow bell pepper, diced

-3 cups (750 mL) elbow pasta

-1/4 cup (60 mL) butter, cut into cubes

-4 cups (1 L) grated white cheddar cheese, divided

-2 cups (500 mL) evaporated milk

-4 cups (1 L) whipping (or heavy) cream (35%), divided

-2 whole eggs, slightly beaten 1

-1/2 cups (375 mL) grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

-1 1/2 cups (375 mL) sour cream

-2 cups (500 mL) grated Gruyère cheese

-Salt and white pepper to taste

-1/2 cup (125 mL)

-Curry Oil (see recipe, page 7)

-Crusty toasted baguettes

Preheat oven to 375 ̊F (190 ̊C).

1. In a large bowl, toss together lobster meat, seafood seasoning and lemon juice.

2. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Par-cook lobster for 3–5 minutes. Set aside in a small dish.

3. Fill a 4-quart (4 L) pot halfway with water and bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

4. Add onion, celery, bell pepper and pasta and cook until aldente, about 8–10 minutes. Drain in a colander and transfer to a large bowl.

5. Add butter and 2 cups (500 mL) of the white cheddar to the bowl and mix to melt.

6. Add evaporated milk and 2 cups (500 mL) of the cream and mix. Add eggs and mix well.

7. Add remaining cheddar, Parmigiano-Reggiano and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add sour cream and mix well.

8. Divide pasta into ovenproof bowls or ramekins.

9. Place a few pieces of lobster meat over pasta and then cover with Gruyère cheese.

10. Bake for about 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and oozing.

11. Drizzle with curry oil and serve at once with crusty toasted baguettes.