Sarah Kate – Canada’s sober sommelier, alcohol-free drinks expert and editor of SomeGoodCleanFun, shared with us this delicious recipe for Not So Foggy Toddy, a spirit-free twist on the Hot Toddy. This isn’t your usual hot toddy but a cozy non-alcoholic twist on a traditional gin-based foghorn cocktail. Warming it up and adding a splash of heat from fresh ginger syrup, you can relax and feel the warmth both inside and out! If you are hesitant to make a syrup just for a mocktail, you can use this on pancakes, make ginger ale with soda water, or make regular cocktails with it too!

Not So Foggy Toddy

Ingredients:

For Ginger Syrup

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1 piece of ginger (about 3-4 inches), peeled & cut into rounds

For Cocktail

2 oz non-alcoholic gin*

¾ oz ginger syrup

½ oz lime juice

4 oz hot water, but not boiling

Splash of ginger beer (optional)

Directions:

For Ginger Syrup

Add everything to a small saucepan on medium-low heat, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar. Once simmering, remove from heat and let steep for 30 minutes. Strain the syrup into an airtight glass jar or bottle. Once cooled, the syrup can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

For Cocktail

Stir the non-alcoholic gin, ginger syrup and lime juice in the bottom of a mug. Pour in warm water and add a splash of ginger beer. Garnish with some crystallised ginger.