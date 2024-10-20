Recipe for Gingerbread Latte from Club House

Wanting to indulge in a cozy, warm, delicious fall latte? Look no further than this recipe for a Gingerbread Latte from Club House. Full of ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, molasses and allspice every sip tastes like fall! You can even listen to TV host Gerry Dee cook his way through this recipe as you do with the new audiobook Club House® Culinary Soundscapes.

Gingerbread Latte

Prep Time: 5 min

Cook Time: 5 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients:

2 cups (500 millilitres) whole milk

3 tablespoons (45 millilitres) packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons (30 millilitres) molasses

1 teaspoon (5 millilitres) Gingerbread Spice Finishing Sugar

1/2 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract

1 cup (250 millilitres) strong brewed coffee

Directions: