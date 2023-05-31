CONTEST: CLIF Thins are the perfect addition to your bag or pantry

Are you looking for a delicious and nutritious snack to fuel your busy lifestyle? Whether you’re heading out for a hike, outdoor workout, or just need a quick pick-me-up during a busy day, CLIF Thins are the perfect addition to your bag or pantry. ! These crispy, crunchy snacks are the latest launch from the leading maker of nutritious snacks, CLIF Bar, and are perfect for everyday snacking.

Made with plant-based ingredients, CLIF Thins have only 100 calories and 5 grams of sugar per pack, making them a guilt-free snack that you can enjoy anytime, anywhere. With flavours like Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Peanut Brownie, and White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, there’s a flavour for everyone to enjoy.

And now, you have the chance to win CLIF Thins for yourself! We’re giving away some boxes of CLIF Thins bars to 2 lucky winners. Contest is for Canadian residents excluding Québec and runs until June 7th, 2023.

HOW TO ENTER

Facebook

1. “Follow” us on Facebook and “Share” our Facebook post below.

2. “Follow” us on Facebook and “Comment” on our Facebook post below with the flavour you would want to try the most.

Twitter

3. “Follow” us on Twitter and “ReTweet” our Twitter Tweet below.

4. “Follow” us on Twitter and “Reply” on our Twitter Tweet below with the flavour you would want to try the most.

Made with plant-based ingredients, CLIF Thins have only 100 calories and 5 grams of sugar per pack, making them a guilt-free snack that you can enjoy anytime, anywhere. We are running a #CONTEST with @ClifBar so you can try some at home.https://t.co/I4xhvqWkn5 — Toronto Guardian (@TORGuardian) May 31, 2023

Instagram

5. “Follow” us on Instagram and “Comment” on our Instagram post below with the flavour you would want to try the most.

6. “Follow” us on Instagram and “Comment” on our Instagram post below with a friend who would love to try CLIF Thins.