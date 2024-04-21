Recipe for Stuffed Pork Tenderloin from Peter Sanagan

Peter Sanagan of Sanagan´s Meat Locker in Toronto, ON brings us this adapted recipe from his book “Cooking Meat.” Mixing sweet and bitter flavours this dish is sure to please anyone you may be cooking for. This Stuffed Pork Tenderloin is the perfect recipe to bring us into spring.

Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 pork tenderloins (approx. 12 oz each), cleaned

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup sherry vinegar

½ cup olive oil (divided) + more for drizzling

1 head radicchio, cut in 8 wedges

2 Tbsp sugar

½ red onion, cut in 4 wedges

Salt and pepper

½ cup Gorgonzola cheese

2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

Directions:

1. Using a thin boning knife, create a hole down the centre of each pork tenderloin, about a ½ inch wide, being careful not to cut through either side of the meat. Think of it like you’re cutting a hollow tube down the centre of the tenderloin, like the air channel in a drinking straw. In a bowl large enough to hold the tenderloins, stir together ¼ cup of the oil, the soy sauce, and vinegar. Add the tenderloins, toss well, and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 1-2 hours.

2. Toss the radicchio with the sugar in a separate bowl. Add just enough cold water to cover the radicchio and set aside for 30 minutes. Drain and pat dry with a paper towel.

3. Preheat the oven to 450°F. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

4. Toss the radicchio with the remaining ¼ cup of oil and the onions. Season with salt and pepper. Arrange the radicchio mixture in a single layer on the baking tray and roast until slightly golden, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely on the tray. Turn down the oven to 400°F.

5. Place the radicchio mixture in a bowl and add the Gorgonzola and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper, toss gently and set aside.

6. Drain the marinade from the pork and pat the meat dry. Using a tablespoon, scoop radicchio stuffing into the centre of the meat, generously filling each tenderloin. Drizzle along the outside of the tenderloin with oil.

7. Place a large ovenproof frying pan over medium heat. Once it’s hot, add the tenderloins and brown on all sides. Transfer the pan to the oven, roast for 15 minutes, then remove from the oven and allow to rest for another 10 minutes.

8. To serve, slice the tenderloins into rounds and arrange on individual plates.