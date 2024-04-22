Homegrown Business: Colleen Vicentini of Gingersnap Nail Art

Specializing in hand-painted, pre-designed press-on nails, Gingersnap Nail Art offers a unique blend of convenience and customization. The interviewee shares their passion for delivering chic and personalized nail solutions, providing insights into the process of creating both ready-to-wear and custom designs. We discussed the nail business with Colleen Vincentini, owner of Gingersnap Nail Art to discover the artistry and creativity that sets her business apart.

What is your business called and what does it do?

My business is Gingersnap Nail Art. I offer handpainted, pre-designed press on nails as well as custom design options.

What made you want to do this work?

I have always loved nails and nail polish as a way to express my creativity. I want to be able to provide affordable and beautiful nails as a fashion accessory.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

While nails are a luxury, they can also be affordable. I wanted to provide a way for people to save time and money by skipping the salon AND still getting salon-quality nails and art.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

I have a wide range of clientele. Press on nails are great for anyone who wants to get their nails done but cannot or chooses not to go to the salon.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

My business sells nails in two ways. The first is pre-designed nails. These are sets that are always in stock and come with 20-30 nails so customers do not have to worry about sizing, which can be beneficial for first time buyers. This allows a range of stock that can be purchased at any time while I work on custom orders.

The second way I sell nails is by offering custom designs where customers provide ideas and feedback and we work together to make their ideal set.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Typically, nail technicians work directly on clients’ hands in nail salons. Because I am creating a product that is applied by the client, I am able to create my designs in my small workspace at my own home and ship them. I attend craft shows and vendor markets as a way of reaching new customers.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

I often encounter people who are unfamiliar with press on nails or who have only gone to nail salons for manicures. The question I get asked most is

“What are the benefits of press on nails compared to acrylics?

Press on nails are definitely an affordable alternative to the salon. A set of press on nails can cost about 1/3 of the price you’d pay at the salon, and they last up to 2 full weeks. They can be applied in the comfort of your own home, without chemicals or expensive tools. Press ons are durable which means if taken care of properly, you can reuse them and revisit some of our favourite designs.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best about what I do is my ability to really be creative and

I would say the hardest part of my job is marketing. There are a lot of outstanding nail artists and while you can be confident in your skill and talent, marketing yourself is essential.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

My nail polish collection is complete. I don’t need another bottle. – Said no nail tech ever

Where can we follow you?

TikTok | Instagram | Facebook

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Canine Cuddle N Care