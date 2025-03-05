“A Day in The Life” with: Toronto Performing Artist Tara Sky

Tara Sky is a dynamic theatre artist, advocate, and passionate cat lover known for bringing mischievous playfulness to their work. With a deep commitment to storytelling, Tara strives to make theatre accessible and inclusive, ensuring diverse voices are represented across Canadian stages. As a bold advocate for equality, Tara champions underrepresented perspectives in our theatre canon.

A graduate of the prestigious acting program at the National Theatre School, Tara has honed her craft through diverse professional experiences, including three seasons at the Stratford Festival. Notable theatre highlights include her performances in Reasonable Doubt at Persephone Theatre and Where the Blood Mixes at Soulpepper Theatre. With a reputation for pushing boundaries and creating thought-provoking performances, Tara’s work resonates with audiences on multiple levels.

Looking ahead, Tara can soon be seen starring in the Governor General’s Award-winner There is Violence and There is Righteous Violence and There is Death or, The Born-Again Crow at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre. Beyond the stage, Tara remains deeply committed to advocating for the arts and supporting the next generation of theatre makers.

-Written by Cynthia Jimenez-Hicks

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I live in the east end! Near Danforth. I grew up around there, so it’s honestly been really nice to go back to my roots, see all the nostalgia. It’s also pretty close to a subway station so I get a nice walk in the snow every morning. Which has been surprisingly fun?

What do you do?

I’m an actor! Aspiring artist? Something like that. My roots are definitely in acting, as I went to the National Theatre School of Canada for acting, however, it’s hard to just stay in one discipline when money is so tight and you love the work so much. I think the next step might be writing? Just because I’ve been doing that on my time off.

What are you currently working on?

The Toronto premiere of There is Violence and There is Righteous Violence and There is Death or, The Born-Again Crow, by Caleigh Crow, which runs March 9 to 29 at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre. I’m honestly very excited about it. A lot of the show is similar to my thoughts and feelings about the world and about myself. I think I’m a little more polite than my character though.

Where can we find your work?

Oh my! Um, some of it you’ll just have to believe I do. I’ve spent three seasons at Stratford and eventually hope to make my way back there. I’ve also done a few audiobooks, (which are so unbelievably fun to do!) I haven’t quite made my way into the film and TV industry but I’m auditioning. My passion and my roots are theatre though, and theatre can be so fleeting.