TECH the halls gift guide!

We’re heading right into the crunch time for holiday gifts but there’s no need to panic. There are still great options for even the most challenging person to buy for on your list. In this final list – we say TECH the halls! See what we did there? Yes, you can “sleigh” the holidays with a few of our favourites…

ECHO SHOW 10 with motion: can be placed in any room but the kitchen is where it had us swoon. With the swivelling action makes it handy for busy dinner hour for following recipes and whatever else comes to mind while your hands are busy prepping a meal. Easily order needed food and ingredients, keep track of guest list RSVPs, command your favourite holiday tunes, see who’s at the door, turn off lights and even gather decor inspiration for your next party. You can also ask your Echo device to remind you of a task or add it to your to-do list to ensure that nothing gets forgotten all hands-free.

Echo device for Kids: designed for the kid’s space this sweet device is great for bedtime stories playing soothing music, and even helping with homework. With no camera access it’s a smart device that’s well thought out for families.

Apple AirTags: this affordable and handy little device has proven to be great for all ages and for many reasons. For travellers concerned about misplaced luggage (we’ve seen these in action), grandparents searching for keys, frenzied parents with their handbags and workbags, the kid’s backpack or coat, and even attached dog and kitty collars. Paired to an iPhone it’s easy enough to locate your most valuable items.

Audible.ca: for the book or story lover give their eyes a break from screens with a subscription to audible.ca. Members get to pick a title they’d like to keep each month including best sellers, new releases, podcasts and original audible content. They will also have access to the Plus Catalogue with unlimited listening to thousands of books.

SiriusXM: the gift of music that can be enjoyed by anyone with access to an incredible library of songs, dedicated channels, genres, playlists, podcasts and more. A year’s subscription is a super idea for someone who doesn’t ask for anything. They’ll be able to start with their favourite holiday channel!

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambience Gradiant Light Strips: are a real hit with teens. This flexible strip of lights can be attached around desks, windows, doorframes for an added touch of light decor. They change colour to cast light that’s a fun and unique effect to any space. The lights can also be voice controlled with Amazon Alexa or Google Assist when paired with compatible devices.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: For the person who loves their streaming services this helps streamline them in one easy remote. Access thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and CTV. (Subscription fees may apply). Get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes included with a Prime membership. You can also watch your favourite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to Sportsnet, CBC Gem, Red Bull TV, and others. There’s also access to free TV -including YouTube, CBC Gem, ICI TOU.TV and Tubi.

Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro 3-in-1: for condo dwellers this affordable and efficient home appliance that vacuums mops up floors and carpets quickly and self cleans! The antimicrobial brush-roll helps to prevent bacterial grown and neutralizes odours. The dirt separates itself from solid gunk and dirty water, which makes it easier to clean the tank. And the best part is it cleans itself once you place on the charging dock. The upright design means it’s also easy to store away by not taking up too much space.

Shark FlexStyler: This impressive system brings several versatile styling tools into one simple bundle starting with Shark’s sleek compact air dryer. Using the latest technology with less heat it’s offers a fast way to dry, volumize, smooth and/or curl into many styles. The base hair dryer has a swivel point that bends into ideal angles for optimum styling. It’s also at a more affordable price for a the whole system making it one of the most sought after styling tools in the marketplace this year.

Dyson Pet Grooming Kit: great for homes with shedding dogs! This handy grooming kit attaches to compatible Dyson vacuums and helps to manage furry dog hair by capturing loose hairs and allergens as your brush. Then the bristles full of hair self-cleans in an instant keeping hair and dander minimized in the home. Our review is here.

And if you’re looking for a new video game to add to someone’s collection check out Jeremy’s reviews on our site…

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (reviewed on PS5)

God of War Ragnarök (reviewed on PS5)

Gotham Knights (reviewed on Ps5)

Splatoon 3 (reviewed on Nintendo Switch)

Saints Row (reviewed on PS5)

Turrican: Anthology Vols. 1 & 2 (reviewed on PS4)

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (reviewed on PS4)

The Quarry (reviewed on PS5)

Silt (reviewed on PS5):