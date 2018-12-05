Apple releases their Best of 2018 lists in Canada

We always like to round the year off by reflecting on what’s made the top of the charts and what’s news and noteworthy. Some for fun and some purely out of curiosity. Apple just unveiled their Best of 2018 lists that includes apps, music and games both internationally as well as in Canada. We scoured through the lists to find out what’s popular amongst us Canadians. Take a look and just some of what made the lists! Any surprises?
When it comes to music, Drake tops song and album charts. Not only did our hometown boy make the Apple Music charts for top song and album, but he also has 3 songs in Canadian top 10 charts, plus a fourth when you account his feature on BlocBoy JB’s “Look Alive”. Drake is also Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. Right behind Drake at number 2 on the music charts is Loud Luxury — they’re from London, Ontario!
In Top Apps, Toronto-based developer Snowman is named Apple TV Game of the Year for their Alto’s Odyssey game.
Canadians most downloaded podcast ever is The Joe Rogan Experience, followed by The Daily (New York Times) and TED Talks Daily. Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations breaks the top 10 at number 6. Top Canadian podcast is Semi-Prose, the books podcast that’s “half as serious and twice as smart as your other favourite books podcast.”
On Apple Books, Best Fiction book goes to Canadian author Esi Edugyan’s Washington Black title and Miriam Toews tops Best Fiction audiobook with Women Talking.
Here’s more in detail…
Best Apps of 2018:
iPhone App of the year – Procreate Pocket
iPhone Game of the year – Donut County
iPad App of the year – Froggipedia
iPad Game of the year – Gorogoa
Mac App of the year – Pixelmator Pro
Mac Game of the year – The Gardens Between
Apple TV App of the year – Sweat
Apple TV Game of the year – Alto’s Odyssey*
Top Free iPhone Apps in Canada:
YouTube
Messenger
Facebook
Snapchat
Spotify Music
Google Maps
Bitmoji
WhatsApp Messenger
Netflix
Top Paid iPhone Apps in Canada:
1.Facetune
2.kirakira+
3.PlantSnap Plant Identification
4.The Wonder Weeks
5.Afterlight 2
6.My Talking Pet Pro
7.Oh She Glows*
8.Full Fitness: Exercise Workout Trainer
9.AutoSleep Tracker for Watch
10.Forest — Stay Focused
Top Free iPhone Games in Canada:
1.Fortnite
2.Helix Jump
3.Rise Up
4.Hole.io
5.PUBG MOBILE
6.Love Balls
7.Snake Vs Block
8.Knife Hit
9.Wordscapes
10. HQ Trivia
Top Paid iPhone Games in Canada:
1.Heads Up!
2. Plague Inc.
3. Minecraft
4. Pocket Build
5. Bloons TD 6
6. Geometry Dash
7. Bloons TD 5
8. The Game of Life
9. Getting Over It
10. Earn to Die 2
Best Music of 2018:
Artist of the year: Drake
Breakout Artist of the Year: Juice WRLD
Song of the Year: I Like It – Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny & J. Balvin
Album of the Year: Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
2018 Apple Music Charts – Canada’s Top 10 Best of 2018 Songs Charts:
1.Drake*, God’s Plan
2.Loud Luxury, Body (feat. Brando)
3.Post Malone, Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
4.Drake*, Nice for What
5.Post Malone, Psycho (feat. Ty Dollar $ign)
6.Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J. Balvin, I Like It
7.Drake*, In My Feelings
8.Camila Cabello, Havana (feat. Young Thug)
9.BlocBoy JB, Look Alive (feat. Drake*)
10.Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, Meant to be
Canadians in the Top 100:
25. Drake*, Nonstop
44. Migos, Walk It Talk It (feat. Drake*)
56. The Weeknd*, Pray For Me
58. The Weeknd*, Call Out My Name
60. Drake*, I’m Upset
65. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber*)
71. NAV*, Wanted You (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
74. Bülow*, Not a Love Song
75. Drake*, Mob Ties
76. Shawn Mendes*, In My Blood
84. DJ Khaled, No Brainer (feat. Justin Bieber*, Chance the Rapper & Quavo)
90. Logic, 1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara* & Khalid)
100. 88GLAM, Bali (feat. NAV*)
Canada’s Top 100 Album charts:
Here are Canada’s Top 10 Best of 2018 Album charts:
1. Drake*, Scorpion
2. Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys
3. Post Malone, Stoney
4. XXXTENTACION, ?
5. Migos, Culture II
6. Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Deluxe)
7. Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD
8. Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd* & SZA, Black Panther The Album Music from and Inspired By
9. Khalid, American Teen
10. Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Canadians in Top 100 Albums:
12. Drake*, More Life
20. The Weeknd*, Starboy
23. Drake*, Views
25. The Weeknd*, My Dear Melancholy
27. Shawn Mendes*, Shawn Mendes
34. Tory Lanez*, MEMORIES DON’T DIE
41. Drake*, Take Care (Deluxe Version)
54. NAV*, RECKLESS
71. Daniel Caesar*, Freudian
73. Shawn Mendes*, Illuminate
81. Drake*, Nothing Was The Same
82. The Weeknd*, Beauty Behind the Madness
83. NAV* & Metro Boomin, Perfect Timing
87. Drake*, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late
88. KILLY*, Surrender Your Soul
91. Justin Bieber*, Purpose
Best Apple Podcasts of 2018 — Canada:
Semi-Prose*
Home Cooked*
TIFF Long Take*
Escaping NXIVM*
The Big Story*
Side note*
Personal Best*
Missing & Murdered: Finding Cleo*
Chosen Family*
Earth Rangers*
Thunder Bay*
History of 1995*
Best Books of 2018 in Canada:
Best fiction: Washington Black* by Esi Edugyan
Best nonfiction: I’m Afraid of Men* by Vivek Shraya
Best mystery: Hysteria* by Elisabeth de Mariaffi
Best SciFi & fantasy: Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik
Best romance: Too Wilde to Wed by Eloisa James
Best bio and memoir: Heart Berries by Terese Marie Mailhot
Best young reader book: Children of Blood & Bone by Toni Adeyemi
Best Canadian fiction: French Exit* by Patrick deWitt
Best Audiobooks of 2018 in Canada:
Best fiction: Women Talking* by Miriam Toews
Best nonfiction: Bad Blood by John Carreyrou
Best self-development: Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis
Best business: Dare to Lead by Brené Brown
Best family: Rebound by Kwame Alexander
Best bio and memoir: Educated by Tara Westover
Best mystery: The Woman in the Window by AJ Finn
Best Narration: Beastie Boys Book by Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz
Best Canadian Audiobook: Split Tooth* by Taya Tagaq
*Canadian!