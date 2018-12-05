Apple releases their Best of 2018 lists in Canada

We always like to round the year off by reflecting on what’s made the top of the charts and what’s news and noteworthy. Some for fun and some purely out of curiosity. Apple just unveiled their Best of 2018 lists that includes apps, music and games both internationally as well as in Canada. We scoured through the lists to find out what’s popular amongst us Canadians. Take a look and just some of what made the lists! Any surprises?

When it comes to music, Drake tops song and album charts. Not only did our hometown boy make the Apple Music charts for top song and album, but he also has 3 songs in Canadian top 10 charts, plus a fourth when you account his feature on BlocBoy JB’s “Look Alive”. Drake is also Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. Right behind Drake at number 2 on the music charts is Loud Luxury — they’re from London, Ontario!

In Top Apps, Toronto-based developer Snowman is named Apple TV Game of the Year for their Alto’s Odyssey game.

Canadians most downloaded podcast ever is The Joe Rogan Experience, followed by The Daily (New York Times) and TED Talks Daily. Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations breaks the top 10 at number 6. Top Canadian podcast is Semi-Prose, the books podcast that’s “half as serious and twice as smart as your other favourite books podcast.”

On Apple Books, Best Fiction book goes to Canadian author Esi Edugyan’s Washington Black title and Miriam Toews tops Best Fiction audiobook with Women Talking.

Here’s more in detail…

Best Apps of 2018:

iPhone App of the year – Procreate Pocket

iPhone Game of the year – Donut County

iPad App of the year – Froggipedia

iPad Game of the year – Gorogoa

Mac App of the year – Pixelmator Pro

Mac Game of the year – The Gardens Between

Apple TV App of the year – Sweat

Apple TV Game of the year – Alto’s Odyssey*

Top Free iPhone Apps in Canada:

Instagram

YouTube

Messenger

Facebook

Snapchat

Spotify Music

Google Maps

Bitmoji

WhatsApp Messenger

Netflix

Top Paid iPhone Apps in Canada:

1.Facetune

2.kirakira+

3.PlantSnap Plant Identification

4.The Wonder Weeks

5.Afterlight 2

6.My Talking Pet Pro

7.Oh She Glows*

8.Full Fitness: Exercise Workout Trainer

9.AutoSleep Tracker for Watch

10.Forest — Stay Focused

Top Free iPhone Games in Canada:

1.Fortnite

2.Helix Jump

3.Rise Up

4.Hole.io

5.PUBG MOBILE

6.Love Balls

7.Snake Vs Block

8.Knife Hit

9.Wordscapes

10. HQ Trivia

Top Paid iPhone Games in Canada:

1.Heads Up!

2. Plague Inc.

3. Minecraft

4. Pocket Build

5. Bloons TD 6

6. Geometry Dash

7. Bloons TD 5

8. The Game of Life

9. Getting Over It

10. Earn to Die 2

Best Music of 2018:

Artist of the year: Drake

Breakout Artist of the Year: Juice WRLD

Song of the Year: I Like It – Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny & J. Balvin

Album of the Year: Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

2018 Apple Music Charts – Canada’s Top 10 Best of 2018 Songs Charts:

1.Drake*, God’s Plan

2.Loud Luxury, Body (feat. Brando)

3.Post Malone, Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)

4.Drake*, Nice for What

5.Post Malone, Psycho (feat. Ty Dollar $ign)

6.Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J. Balvin, I Like It

7.Drake*, In My Feelings

8.Camila Cabello, Havana (feat. Young Thug)

9.BlocBoy JB, Look Alive (feat. Drake*)

10.Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, Meant to be

Canadians in the Top 100:

25. Drake*, Nonstop

44. Migos, Walk It Talk It (feat. Drake*)

56. The Weeknd*, Pray For Me

58. The Weeknd*, Call Out My Name

60. Drake*, I’m Upset

65. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber*)

71. NAV*, Wanted You (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

74. Bülow*, Not a Love Song

75. Drake*, Mob Ties

76. Shawn Mendes*, In My Blood

84. DJ Khaled, No Brainer (feat. Justin Bieber*, Chance the Rapper & Quavo)

90. Logic, 1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara* & Khalid)

100. 88GLAM, Bali (feat. NAV*)

Canada’s Top 100 Album charts:

Here are Canada’s Top 10 Best of 2018 Album charts:

1. Drake*, Scorpion

2. Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

3. Post Malone, Stoney

4. XXXTENTACION, ?

5. Migos, Culture II

6. Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Deluxe)

7. Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD

8. Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd* & SZA, Black Panther The Album Music from and Inspired By

9. Khalid, American Teen

10. Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Canadians in Top 100 Albums:

12. Drake*, More Life

20. The Weeknd*, Starboy

23. Drake*, Views

25. The Weeknd*, My Dear Melancholy

27. Shawn Mendes*, Shawn Mendes

34. Tory Lanez*, MEMORIES DON’T DIE

41. Drake*, Take Care (Deluxe Version)

54. NAV*, RECKLESS

71. Daniel Caesar*, Freudian

73. Shawn Mendes*, Illuminate

81. Drake*, Nothing Was The Same

82. The Weeknd*, Beauty Behind the Madness

83. NAV* & Metro Boomin, Perfect Timing

87. Drake*, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late

88. KILLY*, Surrender Your Soul

91. Justin Bieber*, Purpose

Best Apple Podcasts of 2018 — Canada:

Semi-Prose*

Home Cooked*

TIFF Long Take*

Escaping NXIVM*

The Big Story*

Side note*

Personal Best*

Missing & Murdered: Finding Cleo*

Chosen Family*

Earth Rangers*

Thunder Bay*

History of 1995*

Best Books of 2018 in Canada:

Best fiction: Washington Black* by Esi Edugyan

Best nonfiction: I’m Afraid of Men* by Vivek Shraya

Best mystery: Hysteria* by Elisabeth de Mariaffi

Best SciFi & fantasy: Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik

Best romance: Too Wilde to Wed by Eloisa James

Best bio and memoir: Heart Berries by Terese Marie Mailhot

Best young reader book: Children of Blood & Bone by Toni Adeyemi

Best Canadian fiction: French Exit* by Patrick deWitt

Best Audiobooks of 2018 in Canada:

Best fiction: Women Talking* by Miriam Toews

Best nonfiction: Bad Blood by John Carreyrou

Best self-development: Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis

Best business: Dare to Lead by Brené Brown

Best family: Rebound by Kwame Alexander

Best bio and memoir: Educated by Tara Westover

Best mystery: The Woman in the Window by AJ Finn

Best Narration: Beastie Boys Book by Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz

Best Canadian Audiobook: Split Tooth* by Taya Tagaq

*Canadian!