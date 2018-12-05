TIFF unveils list of the Top 10 Canadian Films of 2018

TIFF unveiled its Canada’s Top Ten list of features and short films of 2018. Compiled by TIFF’s team of programmers in collaboration with film experts from across the country, the list showcases the best in Canadian screen storytelling: 10 must-see movies presenting the latest work by some of Canada’s finest filmmakers, and 10 essential shorts from exciting new voices and bold innovators.

This year’s Top Ten list — spanning regions across Canada — covers a range of genres, from science fiction to fantasy, from myth to documentary. The list features four directorial debuts, three Indigenous filmmakers, and the first feature-length film made in Haida, a UNESCO-classified endangered language. The shorts and features lineups showcase works by 11 of Canada’s most talented female filmmakers.

The TIFF Top Ten Canadian Films of 2018 are…

FEATURES:

ANTHROPOCENE: The Human Epoch, Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Edward Burtynsky, Ontario

Sgaawaay K’uuna (Edge of the Knife), Gwaai Edenshaw, Helen Haig-Brown, British Columbia

Firecrackers, Jasmin Mozaffari, Ontario

The Fireflies Are Gone (La disparition des lucioles), Sébastien Pilote, Quebec

Freaks Zach Lipovsky, Adam Stein, British Columbia

Genèse (Genesis), Philippe Lesage, Quebec

Giant Little Ones, Keith Behrman, Ontario

MOUTHPIECE, Patricia Rozema, Ontario

Roads in February (Les routes en février), Katherine Jerkovic, Quebec

What Walaa Wants, Christy Garland, Ontario

SHORTS:

Paseo, Matthew Hannam, Ontario

Veslemøy’s Song, Sofia Bohdanowicz, Ontario

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes, Charlie Tyrell, Ontario

The Subject (Le sujet), Patrick Bouchard, Quebec

Brotherhood (Ikhwène), Meryam Joobeur, Quebec

Fauve, Jérémy Comte, Quebec

ALTIPLANO , Malena Szlam, Quebec

Accidence, Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, Manitoba

Biidaaban (The Dawn Comes), Amanda Strong, British Columbia

Little Waves (Les petites vagues), Ariane Louis-Seize, Quebec

The Top Ten Canadian shorts will be presented in a winter screening as part of TIFF’s year-round shorts programming.

