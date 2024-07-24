Norman “Big Norm” Alconcel is one of the funniest people I know. The seasoned comedian, podcast host, and celebrity chef has been prepping and cheffing jokes + beautiful (and hilarious) nights of conceptual comedy shows for the Toronto community and worldwide. Recognizing a gap in Toronto’s comedy scene for those born into Hip-Hop and R&B’s golden era, Big Norm has built important infrastructure in the city for a generation of comedians even as he has built his own career. Possessing a strong pedigree in community as well as the arts and comedy scene, Norm was a cornerstone of the original Manifesto Festival and movement. From there he became an integral part of the Riot Club movement – building bridges and opportunities for Canadians in Los Angeles across music and culture. Today he is a co-host of one of Toronto’s revered popular culture and comedy-based podcasts, “Extra Gravy”, as he continues to grow his career as a genuine, authentic and entertaining voice for the city on the world stage. A one-man (stylish) machine of jokes, graphic design, event production, promotion, community and mentorship – the accomplished chef turned in-demand comedian and musical theatre performer is an essential ingredient to the success of an entire city.

-Written by Gavin Sheppard, Friend & Co-founder of The Remix Project and Public Records

***

Which ’hood are you in?

Raised in Southside Scarborough by Markham & Eglinton, but now I reside in the infamous Parkdale.

What do you do?

I’m a stand-up comedian, Podcaster, Musical theatre performer, Voice actor, Singer/Songwriter, Comedy Producer, freelance Graphic designer, Personal Chef and proud Uncle-Dad.

What are you currently working on?

I’m continuously travelling and working on my comedy craft. I’m currently working on my comedy album recording and planning my one-man comedy tour. I’m also working on a long-overdue music project as I await the next Theatre run of Prison Dancer: The Musical where I play one of the lead roles.

Where can we find your work?

You can check out The Extra Gravy Show, the podcast I co-host, on all streaming platforms. You can follow my content on all socials @bignormalconcel. You can also come check out the many comedy shows I produce – Bare Jokes, Jokes & Jodeci, Extra Gravy Comedy, P.O.C. – People Of Comedy, Sleigh’d & more. I will also be doing a one-man comedy tour in the fall. And also look out for Prison Dancer the musical at the end of this year.