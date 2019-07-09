“Five Minutes With” Toronto Jazz Musician Heather Bambrick

Heather Bambrick is a Juno-nominated singer whose performances have been described as what happens when “Carol Burnett meets Ella Fitzgerald at a Newfoundland kitchen party”, featuring music ranging from Jazz standards to Newfoundland folk tunes, along with side-splitting stories and some of the best musicians in the country – all delivered with warmth, wit, and Newfoundland charm!

As one of Canada’s top Jazz vocalists, Heather has collaborated with the best both on stage and on record. Her solo recordings have received ECMA nominations for Jazz Recording of the Year, and her 2017 release You’ll Never Know was also nominated for a JUNO Award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year.

Her newest project, Fine State, sees Heather moving in new musical directions, with a more pop- influenced jazz sound, featuring Canadian content, and original material. Says Bambrick: “This project brings together more of the things that inspire me overall … the tunes we’ve chosen have a strong connection to the events of the world around me, and the roots of who I am as a musician and a person.”

Beyond singing, Heather is one of Canada’s top voice actors, working on commercial campaigns and Emmy Award-winning animated series. She’s an award-winning host on JAZZ.FM91, and has recently has co-founded JAZZCAST, an internet-based Jazz station. Heather also instructs at schools and festivals across Canada, and sits on the Advisory Council for Music Canada.

Name: Heather Bambrick

Genre: Jazz

Founded: 1993

# of Albums: 5

Latest Release: Fine State

Latest Single: The Right To Love

Latest Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RfLSJOLLejE

Favourite Restaurant:

HB: Too many to mention, and it depends on my mood. But I will pretty-much always be ready to dig into something at Terroni (Queen West is my preferred location) and I love Caffino around King and Dufferin!

Favourite band as a teenager:

HB: Hand down – DURAN DURAN!!! (With Tears for Fears and the Police tied for second place!) I still LOVE them! (If that’s wrong, I don’t wanna be right!)

Favourite band now:

HB: I’m a little late in the game in joining the Steely Dan fan club, so I’m kinda groovin’ on some old Fagan / Becker stuff, these days. He’s not a “band” per se, but I was recently turned onto Jarle Bernhoft (who simply goes by Bernhoft) by my bestie and I can’t believe how funky this guy is, especially because he looks like some computer programmer from Norway!

Guilty Pleasure Song:

HB: Taylor Swift “You Need To Calm Down” and Lizzo’s “Juice”

Live Show Ritual:

HB: Gin and tonic while doing my hair and make-up

Favourite local artist:

HB: Laila Biali!!

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

HB: Gotta go with Terroni

Queen or College St?

HB: Hmmmm … might be a tie!! But, seeing as I’m kind of a wannabe Italian, I’ll pick a lane and go with College.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park?

HB: High Park!

Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

HB: Riverdale … because that’s where I used to play in the NOTSO Amazon Softball League!

EP or LP?

HB: Depends – am I buying or making? (Might have to go LP for this.)

Early bird or night owl?

HB: NIIIIIIIIIGHT OWL!!!!!!

Road or studio?

HB: Road … all day / everyday!!! LOVE hanging with a live crowd and feeding off of that energy!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

HB: Yup … this pasty-white-Newfoundland Gurl is goin’ with some chicken roti!

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Instagram

Any shows or albums coming up?

https://www.heatherbambrick.ca/shows/