“Five Minutes With” Toronto Electric Jazz Musician Donna Grantis

Set to release her debut album, DIAMONDS & DYNAMITE, on March 22, 2019, via Entertainment One (eOne Music), Donna Grantis is best known for performing with Prince in his groups 3RDEYEGIRL and New Power Generation. As co-lead guitarist in Prince’s most rock heavy band (3RDEYEGIRL), Grantis was named one of fifty sensational female guitarists by Guitar Player Magazine: “Trading blazing solos with the late Purple One on a nightly basis, she proved her mettle, and earned a place in guitar history.” Grantis composed the title track to Prince & 3RDEYEGIRL’s 2014 release, PLECTRUMELECTRUM, which soared to #1 on the Billboard Rock Chart.

“Her work with Prince during the latter part of his career is testament enough to her ability, but this music is a total sucker punch to modern music trends. Experiencing the full-length album may strand listeners in an alternate dimension. It’s an atmospheric, multifaceted voyage into truly magnificent realms of freakish soloing and infectious riffs. From the rhythm section’s simultaneous looseness and cohesion to the otherworldly melodic aura she generates with her own instrument, Grantis may well bear the torch of jazz fusion into the next decade.” — RIFF Magazine “Donna can whup every man on guitar, bar none.” — Prince

In November 2018, Grantis released an exclusive 7” featuring new songs “TRASHFORMER” and “VIOLETTA” in collaboration with guitarist Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) and his vinyl label HockeyTalkter Records.

Name: Donna Grantis

Genre: Electric Jazz

Founded: When I first picked up a guitar at age 13

# of Albums: DIAMONDS & DYNAMITE is my official debut as a bandleader

Latest Release: DIAMONDS & DYNAMITE (Link = https://ffm.to/diamondsdynamite)

Latest Single: MR MAJESTIC

Latest Video: “TRASHFORMER” (Live at The Bitter End – 1/5/19)

https://youtu.be/UNOh7R9IemQ)

Favourite Restaurant:

Without a doubt, Curry Twist in the Junction

Favourite band as a teenager:

Led Zeppelin & The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Favourite band now:

Pearl Jam

Guilty Pleasure Song:

You And I – Lady Gaga

Live Show Ritual:

I play guitar, do a little bit of yoga and share a few words of inspiration with the band

Favourite local artist:

SATE, Shakura S’Aida, Hill & The Sky Heroes, Gordie Johnson

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta from Terroni

Queen or College St?

Queen

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park – West Side!

EP or LP?

LP – Vinyl sounds best!

Early bird or night owl?

Currently an early bird

Road or studio?

Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Definitely Roti

Where can we follow you?

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Spotify

Any shows or albums coming up? (What do you currently want to promote?) DIAMONDS & DYNAMITE out March 22nd via Entertainment One!