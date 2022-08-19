“Five Minutes With” Canadian Jazz singer, Mary Lou Sicoly

Juno nominee Canadian Jazz singer Mary Lou Sicoly has sung with big bands and as a soloist. She released her Jazz album “Lemon Meringue Pie” on May 10 at Jazz Bistro in Toronto.

Name:

Mary Lou Sicoly

Genre:

Jazz

Founded:

2020

Last Single:

Lemon Meringue Pie

Last Video:

Favourite Musician Growing Up:

Raised on Sacred Music, Classically trained , and sang with bands on the weekends, so my taste is eclectic. If I had to choose one performer, I’d say Sarah Vaughan.

Favourite Musician Now:

Jackie Richardson , the Queen of Soul, a master of storytelling in song.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

“Colour My World” by Chicago, it touches my heart!

Live Show Ritual:

Meditation/Prayer, Exercise, Vocalize.

Favourite Local Musician:

I have the privilege of working with three brilliant musicians, Musical Director/Keyboardist-John Ebata, Canadian Recording Artist and Vocal Coach-Micah Barnes and Mulit-Instrumentalist-Waleed Abdulhamid.

EP or LP:

LP because it provides more variety for the listener and gives you the creative latitude to work with a number of themes and ideas for your songs.

Early Bird or Night Owl:

Early Bird – I have a routine for exercise and practice and mornings are when I have the most energy. Then all the PR work and correspondence follows.

Road or Studio:

I enjoy both very much and after this pandemic, I really appreciate all the interaction and creative energy that both formats offer.

Any shows or albums coming up:

Show schedule is available at my website.

Where Can We Follow You?

Website | Facebook | Instagram

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Café Belong, sustainable, locally sourced dishes and great service!

Favourite Street In Toronto:

Yonge Street, ever evolving, so much history.

Favourite Park In Toronto:

Sunnybrook Park / Edwards Gardens, you can bike or walk forever there!

Favourite Music Venue In Toronto:

Jazz Bistro, terrific food, great music Tuesday to Saturday and under fantastic management with Ted Haberer & Staff.

Favourite Music Store In Toronto:

Cosmo Music Superstore, just north of the city in Richmond Hill. Knowledgeable and friendly staff that are always willing to assist in person or online.