“Five Minutes With” Canadian Jazz singer, Mary Lou Sicoly

August 19, 2022 Sofia Touboul jazz, Music

Juno nominee Canadian Jazz singer Mary Lou Sicoly has sung with big bands and as a soloist. She released her Jazz album “Lemon Meringue Pie” on May 10 at Jazz Bistro in Toronto.

Mary Lou Sicoly

Name:

Mary Lou Sicoly

Genre:

Jazz

Founded:

2020

Last Single:

Lemon Meringue Pie

Last Video:

Favourite Musician Growing Up:

Raised on Sacred Music, Classically trained , and sang with bands on the weekends, so my taste is eclectic. If I had to choose one performer, I’d say Sarah Vaughan.

Favourite Musician Now:

Jackie Richardson , the Queen of Soul, a master of storytelling in song.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

“Colour My World” by Chicago, it touches my heart!

Live Show Ritual:

Meditation/Prayer, Exercise, Vocalize.

Favourite Local Musician:

I have the privilege of working with three brilliant musicians, Musical Director/Keyboardist-John Ebata, Canadian Recording Artist and Vocal Coach-Micah Barnes and Mulit-Instrumentalist-Waleed Abdulhamid.

EP or LP:

LP because it provides more variety for the listener and gives you the creative latitude to work with a number of themes and ideas for your songs.

Early Bird or Night Owl:

Early Bird – I have a routine for exercise and practice and mornings are when I have the most energy. Then all the PR work and correspondence follows.

Road or Studio:

I enjoy both very much and after this pandemic, I really appreciate all the interaction and creative energy that both formats offer.

Any shows or albums coming up:

Show schedule is available at my website.

Where Can We Follow You?

Website | Facebook | Instagram

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Café Belong, sustainable, locally sourced dishes and great service!

Favourite Street In Toronto:

Yonge Street, ever evolving, so much history.

Favourite Park In Toronto:

Sunnybrook Park / Edwards Gardens, you can bike or walk forever there!

Favourite Music Venue In Toronto:

Jazz Bistro, terrific food, great music Tuesday to Saturday and under fantastic management with Ted Haberer & Staff.

Favourite Music Store In Toronto:

Cosmo Music Superstore, just north of the city in Richmond Hill. Knowledgeable and friendly staff that are always willing to assist in person or online.

 

 

Related Articles