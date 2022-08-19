“Five Minutes With” Canadian Jazz singer, Mary Lou Sicoly

Juno nominee Canadian Jazz singer Mary Lou Sicoly has sung with big bands and as a soloist. She released her Jazz album “Lemon Meringue Pie” on May 10 at Jazz Bistro in Toronto.
Name:
Mary Lou Sicoly
Genre:
Jazz
Founded:
2020
Last Single:
Lemon Meringue Pie
Last Video:
Favourite Musician Growing Up:
Raised on Sacred Music, Classically trained , and sang with bands on the weekends, so my taste is eclectic. If I had to choose one performer, I’d say Sarah Vaughan.
Favourite Musician Now:
Jackie Richardson , the Queen of Soul, a master of storytelling in song.
Guilty Pleasure Song:
“Colour My World” by Chicago, it touches my heart!
Live Show Ritual:
Meditation/Prayer, Exercise, Vocalize.
Favourite Local Musician:
I have the privilege of working with three brilliant musicians, Musical Director/Keyboardist-John Ebata, Canadian Recording Artist and Vocal Coach-Micah Barnes and Mulit-Instrumentalist-Waleed Abdulhamid.
EP or LP:
LP because it provides more variety for the listener and gives you the creative latitude to work with a number of themes and ideas for your songs.
Early Bird or Night Owl:
Early Bird – I have a routine for exercise and practice and mornings are when I have the most energy. Then all the PR work and correspondence follows.
Road or Studio:
I enjoy both very much and after this pandemic, I really appreciate all the interaction and creative energy that both formats offer.
Any shows or albums coming up:
Show schedule is available at my website.
Where Can We Follow You?
Website | Facebook | Instagram
***
Rapid Fire Toronto Qs
Favourite local restaurant:
Café Belong, sustainable, locally sourced dishes and great service!
Favourite Street In Toronto:
Yonge Street, ever evolving, so much history.
Favourite Park In Toronto:
Sunnybrook Park / Edwards Gardens, you can bike or walk forever there!
Favourite Music Venue In Toronto:
Jazz Bistro, terrific food, great music Tuesday to Saturday and under fantastic management with Ted Haberer & Staff.
Favourite Music Store In Toronto:
Cosmo Music Superstore, just north of the city in Richmond Hill. Knowledgeable and friendly staff that are always willing to assist in person or online.