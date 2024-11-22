Five Minutes With: Toronto Pop Musician Moonlyn

Meet Moonlyn, the vibrant force behind infectious and feel-good tunes that radiate positivity! As an indie solo artist, she’s on a mission to spread joy through her music. With catchy melodies and lyrics that celebrate life’s sunny side, Moonlyn invites you into a world where every beat is an invitation to dance, and every note is a burst of happiness.

Her upcoming album, Possessed by Angels, is set to drop at the beginning of 2025, and the excitement is already building. Her first single from the album has only been out for a month, yet it has already captured the hearts of listeners, racking up over 500,000 views across her social media accounts. This success has led to several magazine interviews in the U.S. and airplay on indie radio stations across the U.K., U.S., and Canada.

But there’s more to Moonlyn than meets the eye. With her irresistible charm and passion for spreading good vibes, she’s just getting started. Stay tuned and follow her inspiring journey—you won’t want to miss what’s next!

Name:

Moonlyn

Genre:

Pop

Founded:

2006

# of Albums:

3

Latest Album:

‘Possessed By Angels’ (Forthcoming in January 2025)

Latest Single:

‘Here & Now’

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

My first love of music was classical, so I would have to say that Mozart is my favourite composer/musician.

Favourite musician now:

There are so many great artists past & present, it’s very hard to pick just one, but the latest artist that has caught my ear is Dua Lipa.

Guilty pleasure song:

My favourite vocal melody is Puccini’s ‘Madama Butterfly’ and my favourite musical piece is Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight Sonata’. My heart has always been inspired by classical music.

Live show ritual:

First I meditate to inspire a peaceful state of mind, then I do my vocal warm-ups and after I gargle with warm salt water.

Favourite local musician:

I would have to say Drake. I feel like he’s a local hero as to how far he’s come since the Canadian TV show Degrassi.

EP or LP?

I prefer creating LPs because it allows me to create a whole journey into my story. Same goes for listening to an artist that I love. I enjoy hearing their whole story with an album.

Early bird or night owl?

Since my breast cancer diagnosis at the beginning of the pandemic, I’ve been a super early bird. Being in lockdown alone, I started working on my new album and would wake up very early to start my day fresh. I have kept up this routine and wake up at 5:00 am almost every day.

Road or studio?

I love every step of a song’s creation, from the onset of its birth to the producing and recording and live performances. I also look forward to being on the road, touring the world with my music.

Any shows or albums coming up?

My upcoming new album ‘Possessed by Angels’ will be out at the beginning of 2025, and I’ll be releasing at least 1 or 2 more singles before then. Check out the first single, ‘Here & Now’, and follow me on my socials to stay up to date on what’s coming next.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Spotify | Apple Music | Website

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

It used to be the chain Fresh, but since my diagnosis, I’ve changed my diet from vegan to a clean keto pescatarian diet and prefer to prepare my own meals so I know exactly what goes into them. It was impossible for me to be keto and vegan and healthy at the same time.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

How can a true Torontonian have just ONE favourite street? The beauty of Toronto is that there are many great neighbourhoods to explore, depending on your needs and desires. I love Toronto, I feel lucky to be able to call it my home.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

I love High Park, but unfortunately do not get to visit there very often.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Skydome/Rogers Centre. I’ve seen a lot of great concerts and baseball games there and I would love to perform in it one day.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long & McQuade of course! I love that there are many locations and the staff are always very knowledgeable and helpful.