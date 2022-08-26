Juno Award winner, Dominic Mancuso is an acclaimed singer, songwriter and producer born and based in Toronto, Ontario.

“The inimitable Dominic Mancuso is an artist of the first order. One of the most distinctive voices in music.”

Raul da Gama, Canadian Magazine & All that Jazz

Name:

Dominic Mancuso

Genre:

Jazz/ Rock/ World/ Fusion

Founded:

Started my solo artist carrier in 1997, but was playing in local bands since the mid 80’s.

Last Single:

Her Simple Truth

Last Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Toss up between Peter Gabriel, Bono with a splash of Sting.

Favourite musician now:

Too many to mention but if only one; the magic that is Jacob Collier.

Guilty pleasure song:

So Insincere by Kevin Breit ( Simple Earnest Plea )

Live show ritual:

Yoga stretches & of course a glass of wine on stage is always right at that special moment in the show.

Favourite local musician:

Kevin Breit!

EP or LP?

LP.

Early bird or night owl?

NIGHT OWL fo’ sho’!

Road or studio?

Hmmm, that’s tough – I hate travel BUT love the audience. How about a live audience in the studio!? Best of both worlds. Optimal sound and live audience. Yeah, that’s my answer.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Just released Dances In My Mind.

Where can we follow you?

Www.dominicmancuso.com and you’ll find all my socials there as well.

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Was Romagna Mia, but now he is – Speducci Mercato – 46 Milford Avenue.

Favourite street in Toronto:

Queen Street is cool!

Favourite park in Toronto:

High Park.

Favourite music venue in Toronto:

Koerner Hall – simply outstanding acoustics!

Favourite music store in Toronto:

Long and McQuade – Bloor Street.