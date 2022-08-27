Jesse the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Let us introduce you to Jesse! This gorgeous boy came to us earlier this year, and immediately captured everyone’s hearts. Have you seen that handsome face, because we don’t blame anybody for falling in love at first sight!

Now Jesse, he’s a ‘hands all over‘ kind of cat. No spot is off limits when it comes to asking for pets! Head rubs, bum pats, chin scratches- Jesse will even roll over and let you rub his stomach. Jesse isn’t shy to show you how much he loves it, and this little purring machine is more than happy to follow you from room to room in hopes for just one more snuggle.

Jesse loves stealing drinks from his foster parent’s water glass or sipping from a tap. Crinkle balls and feather wand toys? Oh, yes, please! He’s reportedly very polite at night, and will happily settle between your pillows to provide you with only the softest, sweetest purrs as you fall asleep.

When Jesse first arrived, he was very nervous of people, which really isn’t unusual. Jesse has unique eyes that don’t always focus where he wants them to, so he can be quick to hide when something freaks him out. He needs some time to settle into his new environment and would welcome visits with a calm approach so he gets to know that you’re only here to give him the love he deserves. Quick and sudden movements are not his jam, but once he knows you’re his Human, Jesse is more than happy to attach himself to your hip.

Jesse

Breed: American Shorthair

Age: 7 Years 4 Months

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

