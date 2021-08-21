Bob Dylan the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Bob Dylan comes with free post-adoption support.

Bob Dylan loves to believe he’s actually a panther and will prowl around the house like he’s the king of the jungle.

In reality, though, he is just a regular cat with a big personality looking for his forever home.

Bob Dylan loves to headbutt his owner’s hands when he wants some extra attention and is working on learning some cool new tricks like “high five” and “sit.”

Bob Dylan would do really well in a calm environment with an owner who has experience with cats and can recognize cat behaviours.

Bob Dylan is currently taking some medicine and his owner will have to be comfortable making sure he gets it as needed.

Age: 7 Years 8 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.