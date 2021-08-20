Airbnb unveils plans to help prevent unauthorized parties this Halloween

We’ve all heard the horror stories, maybe have experienced them ourselves. We’re not talking about paranormal experiences but the overzealous revellers that take partying to the next level at Airbnb house rentals that are enough to wake up the dead.

Airbnb has announced it will continue to its ongoing plan to help prevent unauthorized parties this Halloween.

The foundation of the plan is a block on one-night reservations during Halloween weekend on it’s entire home listings in Toronto and throughout Canada. Exceptions will be made for guests who have had history of positive reviews.

The company began introducing a variation on this holiday initiative in 2020 and noticed a drop of 49% in incidents in both Canada and the U.S..

In Toronto specifically, the company saw over 1300 people deterred as a result from the initial program in place.

The anti-party restrictions for Halloween are similar to the company’s New Year’s Eve initiatives. As of August 17, guests attempting to book a reservation will see the one-night reservation ban already in place. For two-night reservations, more stringent restrictions will be in place. For example, their technology will detect certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews as well as blocking reservations within an expanded radius. Guests will also need to attest that they understand Airbnb’s party ban and that they may be subject to legal action if broken.

You can read more about Airbnb’s Party and Events Policy here.