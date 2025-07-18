Five Minutes With: Toronto Experimental Rock Band stef.in

“stef.in” is the innovative experimental rock project helmed by Toronto-based multi-instrumentalist and composer Stefan Hegerat. Founded as a creative outlet for Hegerat’s boundary-pushing musical ideas, the quartet has been making waves in the Canadian independent music scene with their distinctive blend of intricate rhythms, textural soundscapes, and genre-defying compositions

Name:

stef.in

Genre:

Experimental Rock

Founded:

2016

# of Albums:

2

Latest Album:

Icterus II

Latest Single:

Aku San Zan

Favourite musician growing up:

The Mars Volta

Favourite musician now:

Jim Black

Guilty pleasure song:

“Sympathy is a Knife” – Charlie xcx

Live show ritual:

Eat. Caffeinate. Chill.

Favourite local musician:

Bernice

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our new album “Icterus II” is out now!

Where can we follow you?

Bandcamp | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Taqueria el Pastorcito

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Palmerston. It’s pretty and it’s got those big orb lamps.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Bickford, less crowded the big ones and far more chill.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Burdock for sound, The Tranzac for vibes.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Woodshed Percussion, it’s got all the percussive treats a boy can dream of.