Five Minutes With: Toronto Experimental Rock Band stef.in

“stef.in” is the innovative experimental rock project helmed by Toronto-based multi-instrumentalist and composer Stefan Hegerat. Founded as a creative outlet for Hegerat’s boundary-pushing musical ideas, the quartet has been making waves in the Canadian independent music scene with their distinctive blend of intricate rhythms, textural soundscapes, and genre-defying compositions
Name:
stef.in
Genre:
Experimental Rock
Founded:
2016
# of Albums:
2
Latest Album:
Icterus II
Latest Single:
Aku San Zan
Favourite musician growing up:
The Mars Volta
Favourite musician now:
Jim Black
Guilty pleasure song:
“Sympathy is a Knife” – Charlie xcx
Live show ritual:
Eat. Caffeinate. Chill.
Favourite local musician:
Bernice
EP or LP?
LP
Early bird or night owl?
Night owl
Road or studio?
Studio
Any shows or albums coming up?
Our new album “Icterus II” is out now!
Where can we follow you?
Bandcamp | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube
***
Rapid Fire Local Questions:
What is your favourite local restaurant?
Taqueria el Pastorcito
What is your favourite street in your city and why?
Palmerston. It’s pretty and it’s got those big orb lamps.
What is your favourite park in your city and why?
Bickford, less crowded the big ones and far more chill.
What is your favourite music venue in your city?
Burdock for sound, The Tranzac for vibes.
What is your favourite music store in your city?
Woodshed Percussion, it’s got all the percussive treats a boy can dream of.