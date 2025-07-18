Cassius Cucina Contemporanea embraces King Street West

Cassius Cucina Contemporanea has entered the King Street West scene. This contemporary Italian fine dining spot is confident, bold and has all the ingredients for a night of living “la dolce vita”. When it comes to restaurants, one can always tell how good it is by the crowd it draws, especially when it’s Italian. If you know Italians, you know they are passionate about life and food. They are the toughest critics on their own cuisine, just ask any Nonna!

On our most recent date night at Cassius, we were surrounded by Italians. First sign that something intriguing is happening here in this area known for high-end restaurants and nightclubs. Competition on King West is fierce. The rent is high, and the crowd can be very fickle. But as many Torontonians know, high-end doesn’t necessarily mean it’s good, especially in this area that’s known for bottle service and the extreme sport of people watching. But Cassius isn’t shy about going for it all.

Just few steps above street level, Cassius has curb appeal for the nightclub crowd as well as those seeking out authentic Italian cuisine. A smart move given that revellers often don’t arrive until later in the night. Establishments along this strip need to make the most of the other times of operation. Here you can enjoy dinner and stay for the DJ and dancing if that’s your desired plan for a night out.

What is immediately noticeable here is the warmth in hospitality, just like we’ve experienced in Italy…and in Woodbridge/Vaughan. Our closest friends live up that way so we are accustomed to that feeling of a welcomed full embrace. Young or old it doesn’t matter. It’s a feeling that is full of gusto and ingrained in the culture.

Executive Chef Michael Frigo was born in Bassano del Grappa, Italy. His globe-trotting culinary journey has taken him from London, Spain, Mexico and Australia. Here in the city, he’s worked at two of the most cherished Italian restaurants, including Via Allegro and Il Covo. His culinary expertise fuses time-honoured techniques but has a talent for elevating even the most humble of dishes. Pizzas and pasta dishes may be common ground and a source of comfort, but they can also be the most critically tested.

If you really, really love Italian food, then you already know that even the dishes that seem effortless are most often the most measured by. Chef Frigo has perfected the Napoli-style pizza using the finest and most authentic ingredients in his La Margherita Pizzette. The thin crust dough has the perfect chew, texture and taste. San Marzano tomatoes are the finest quality and preferred ones to use in authentic dishes. The buffalo mozzarella has a smoky flavour and we’re told is a very specific cheese used from the region of the Margherita’s origin in Italy.

Agnolotti ai Funghi is pillowy house-made egg yolk pasta, with a creamy ricotta filling, porcini mushrooms, “Vacche Rosse” Parmigiano Reggiano and finished with truffles. Each one, we’re told, is made fresh daily. Rigatoni a la Carbonara is a favourite of guests here for its delicious rigatoni, Guanciale, organic egg yolk, Pecorino DOP, with black pepper. It’s a hearty dish that is deeply filling.

The Tonno Crudo (tuna) is a bright and fresh starter that comes with sweet seasonal cantalope melon with hints of mint, fennel pollen, and vanilla olive oil. A creative and perfect dish for this summer season.

Desserts, if you have space, will definitely have you hitting up the dancefloor later in the night. A safe bet is the house-made Tiramisú – Mascarpone mousse, light and airy Savoiardi biscuits, moka coffee, and cocoa. For something deep, rich, and chocolatey, go for the Semifreddo Rocher – Hazelnut semifreddo, gianduia mousse, wafer, and Valrhona chocolate.

The drink menu consists of house creations like the Cassius – a bold cocktail made with Amaretto, Jameson, Maple Syrup, Angostura, Orange Bitter. There are also the best in Italian classics, including Negronis, Aperol Spritz, Prosecco, as one would hope. The wine list features a healthy selection from Italy.

I also delighted in the plates with popular Italian sayings like “la creature della notte si svegliano” Which translates to “the creature of the night wakes up.” Fitting for the vibe along King Street West.

Summer season will see a few added dishes to the menu alongside favourites. Watch for those.

Cassius seats 150 comfortably for dinner service. The space opens up to 350 when the dance floor opens up later at night. When you’re there, be sure to head upstairs to check out the Charles Puma Art Gallery, filled with contemporary works of art from some of the leading artists from around the world.

There’s no denying that King West vibe here. You’ll want to get a little more dressed up than ripped jeans and shirts for night out. Cassius is located at 624 King Street West in Toronto.