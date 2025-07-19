Cookie the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Cookie’s journey hasn’t been an easy one. Rescued from the streets, this pretty girl learned to enjoy the company of humans in her previous home. She isn’t the cuddly type just yet-right now, she’s not too sure about lots of petting or snuggling. But we’re working gently with her through desensitization and counter-conditioning to help her feel more comfortable with touch.

Cookie is sensitive to changes in her environment and can get stressed when life turns upside down. In her last home, a significant upheaval led to some accidents outside the litter box. We believe that with a stable, calm home and a patient adopter who understands her needs, Cookie will feel safe and secure again.

Currently, the shelter is overwhelming for Cookie, and she’s quite scared and withdrawn here. But those who’ve known her say that underneath the worry is a playful spirit just waiting for the right moment to shine.

Cookie will need time, patience, and lots of gentle love to blossom into her true self. If you have a quiet home, a tender heart, and a willingness to help a sweet cat rebuild her trust, Cookie might just be the perfect addition to your family.

Could you be the one to show Cookie that her story can still have a beautiful, happy chapter?

Cookie

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 4 Years

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: White / Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.