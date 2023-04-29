Kiki the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Kiki is a clever and cunning young man who will need a loving home with experience managing a lot of feline-energy! He does have some favourite toys for burning out that energy- he loves chasing feathered toys through the air, and following a laser-pointer light around! Kiki also enjoys when people sing to him, or just tell him about their day- he is a great listener and a music lover.

Kiki is curious and enjoys learning new things, our training team has worked one-on-one with Kiki to teach him tricks and help manage his high-energy needs, and we could help to teach you too!

Kiki

Age: 2 Years 6 Months

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

