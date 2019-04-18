Here’s something different for those who love immersive theatre experiences. Beginning this summer, Canada’s leading immersive theatre company, Outside the March, will kick off their 10th season with a take over Queen Video (480 Bloor Street West) for their World Premiere performance of THE TAPE ESCAPE.

Blending a story line of video store of yesteryear and the popularity of escape-rooms experiences, The Tape Escape, takes an intimate audience (four at each performance) to the world the 1990s.

The theatre piece, created by Vanessa Smythe, Mitchell Cushman and Nick Bottomley is a series of story-based, puzzle-infused mysteries staged inside of a brick-and-mortar VHS rental store. Step back into the world of the 1990s with this love letter to the lost art of browsing, created in an installation of over 5000 VHS tapes. Audiences will solve a series of film genre-inspired puzzles that uncover the untold tales of the store’s staff and membership base.

The historic Queen Video, which just a few weeks ago saddened Torontonians with the announcement that it will be shuttering after 38 years, will serve as the venue. THE TAPE ESCAPE will reanimate the space, continuing the storefront’s identity as a community gathering space for film-lovers citywide.

Founded in 2009, Outside the March is marking its 10th Anniversary in 2019-20with a year-long series of immersive experiences, celebration events and new commissions—kicking off with The Popcorn Double Feature. Over the past decade, the company has produced 15 productions that celebrate both the epic and the intimate—in kindergarten classrooms, funeral homes, movie theatres, churches, grocery stores, living rooms and up on stage at the Royal Alex. The company’s work has been recognized with 11 Dora Awards, including three for Outstanding Production, and a host of Toronto Theatre Critics’ Awards. Past landmark productions include: Mr. Marmalade, Terminus, Passion Play, Vitals, Mr. Burns, TomorrowLoveTM, Lessons in Temperament, Jerusalem and Dr. Silver.

We are keeping an eye on this one! For more information on THE TAPE ESCAPE visit www.outsidethemarch.ca.