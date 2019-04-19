“Five Minutes With” Sophisticated synth pop musician AlphaCub

AlphaCub is a Halifax transplant and anthem music maker now living in Toronto.

Name: AlphaCub (Marc-Antoine Robertson)

Genre: Sophisticated synth pop

Founded: 2015

# of Albums: 2

Latest Release: Night Heart

Latest Single: Jealous Heat

Latest Video: Night Heart (live performance video)

Favourite Restaurant?

La Chingada

Favourite band as a teenager?

Pearl Jam

Favourite band now?

Light Asylum

Guilty Pleasure Song?

How Can we be Lovers-Michael Bolton

Live Show Ritual?

Couple of toots and a shot of Crown

Favourite local artist?

Joseph of Mercury

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees nachos

Queen or College St?

College

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park, Riverdale

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Both

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you

Facebook | Instagram

Any shows or albums coming up?

I want to promote Star Trek Discovery it’s the greatest thing!