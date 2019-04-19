“Five Minutes With” Sophisticated synth pop musician AlphaCub

AlphaCub is a Halifax transplant and anthem music maker now living in Toronto.
Name: AlphaCub (Marc-Antoine Robertson)
Genre: Sophisticated synth pop
Founded: 2015
# of Albums: 2
Latest Release: Night Heart
Latest Single: Jealous Heat
Latest Video: Night Heart (live performance video)
Favourite Restaurant?
La Chingada
Favourite band as a teenager?
Pearl Jam
Favourite band now?
Light Asylum
Guilty Pleasure Song?
How Can we be Lovers-Michael Bolton
Live Show Ritual?
Couple of toots and a shot of Crown
Favourite local artist?
Joseph of Mercury
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Sneaky Dees nachos
Queen or College St?
College
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
High Park, Riverdale
EP or LP?
EP
Early bird or night owl?
Both
Road or studio?
Studio
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Roti
Where can we follow you
Any shows or albums coming up?
I want to promote Star Trek Discovery it’s the greatest thing!