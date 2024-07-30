Charitable Choices: Burkhard Mausberg of Small Change Fund

The Small Change Fund is an organization whose aim is to make change, not only through their own projects but primarily by helping small grassroots organizations make change. Wanting to know more about what this looked like, we caught up with President Burkhard Mausberg to learn more

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Small Change Fund acts as a catalyst for individuals and grassroots organizations across Canada to improve the environment, reduce poverty and promote reconciliation efforts.

We’re a capacity support engine, with a diverse staff of 28 experts working all over the country in both official languages and several Indigenous ones. Our crowdfunding platform is the core of our operations, and we also provide expertise in campaigning, fundraising, government relations and communications.

We’ve helped more than 270 organizations, as well as developed our own projects, to tackle climate change and promote youth transit among other causes.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Along with running our own projects to improve the environment, reduce poverty and promote reconciliation efforts, Small Change Fund partners with changemakers across Canada to help them achieve meaningful results. Oftentimes, our partners know what needs to be done – but not how to do it. We coach them through this process and provide invaluable resources such as our crowdfunding platform, training sessions and access to foundations. We believe people know best how to solve the problems in their own communities and we facilitate their efforts.

When did you start/join it?

2018

What made you want to get involved?

As a lifelong environmental advocate with decades of experience in campaigning, fundraising and government relations, I had seen firsthand the roadblocks grassroots groups face. I also knew just how powerful and effective these groups could be when granted capacity.

What was the situation like when you started?

Small Change Fund started as a very small charity with big ambitions. We wanted to help the small, grassroots groups that no one else was taking on. At the start, we helped about 20-30 partners a year.

How has it changed since?

Through careful management and hard work, we have grown to over 100 project partners. While we’re still the “best-kept secret” in many ways, among grassroots groups in Ontario our reputation has grown significantly. Our considerable growth has enabled us to run additional projects and programs of our own, putting our team’s expertise and skills behind critical causes that come our way.

What more needs to be done?

Small Change Fund is the only charity providing wraparound support to small, grassroots organizations. Sometimes, it only takes $5,000 (and a lot of hard work!) to win a big victory. However, our own capacity to help these groups is limited by the economic realities we face. Unfortunately, we cannot help every group that comes to us, as much as we try to say yes to as many as we can.

How can our readers help?

A donation directly towards Small Change Fund allows us to keep improving services and supports to help more grassroots projects succeed nationwide.

Do you have any events coming up?

We are hosting a Gather event at a great farm on Sunday, September 29th from 12-5 pm. This will be a day of live music, barn dancing, local food and family fun to raise money to further protect and expand the Ontario Greenbelt. Tickets will be available soon!

Where can we follow you?

Website | Facebook | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

The Narwhal, an online environmental investigative journalism group (they have an Ontario Bureau…)