Meet Jake Sweatsock! This lovable bundle of joy is always ready for fun. Jake’s boundless energy and playful spirit make him the perfect companion for active families. Despite his enthusiasm, he’s gentle at heart and knows when to dial it back for cuddles. But don’t be fooled – Jake still enjoys a good-natured tussle now and then! If you’re looking for a four-legged friend to keep you on your toes and fill your days with laughter, Jake might just be your perfect match.

Jake Sweatsock

Breed: Bulldog, American, Mix

Age: 2 Years old

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

