Lumi the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

An avid conversationalist, Lumi enjoys a good chat. She isn’t afraid to ask for what she wants, which happens to be a good dose of affection. She enjoys a bit of alone time in in the morning but prefers to spend the rest of the day with her foster mom, following her around, head bonking her, snuggling on her lap, or snoozing next to her on the bed.

When she’s in the mood to play, her go-to toy is a crunch ball, which allows her to show off her impressive acrobatic skills. She’ll balance on a chair rung and bat it around, and if you toss it in the air, she’ll jump as high as she can to catch it! Chasing string toys, rolling in catnip, and being brushed also rank high on Lumi’s list of preferred activities. Ever curious, she likes to explore her surroundings (closets in particular). Lumi also loves watching cat videos on YouTube, either by herself or cuddling with her foster mom before going to sleep.

Lumi is unquestionably a people’s cat and would do best as the only cat in the household. She has plenty of affection to share with all two-legged creatures, including kids, and she would be happiest with a human companion nearby during the day. Lumi experienced some litter box mishaps in her previous home due to some stress she was under. During her time with us, we’ve learned that Lumi is capable of impeccable litter box habits if she has access to at least two litter boxes and is not confined to any rooms. She must also remain on her special diet and steroid medication to address food allergies for the foreseeable future.

Lumi

Age: 7 years

Gender: Female

Size: L

Colour: White/Black

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Mix

For Toronto Etobicoke Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.