Recipe for Warm Tomato and Kale Pasta from Mazola

Brighten up your dinner routine with this vibrant Warm Tomato and Kale Pasta from Mazola, a delightful blend of fresh ingredients and zesty flavours. Featuring hearty whole-grain rotini tossed with sautéed cherry tomatoes, kale, and a tangy lime dressing, this dish is finished with crumbled feta and fresh cilantro for an extra burst of flavour. It’s a quick and nutritious meal that’s both satisfying and full of colour.
Warm Tomato and Kale Pasta
Serving size: 8 servings
Total Time: 55 minutes
Ingredients:
- 12 ounces (4 cups) uncooked whole grain rotini pasta
- 2 tablespoons Mazola Canola Oil
- 1/3 cup chopped onion
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 cups chopped kale
- 1/2 cup no-salt or reduced sodium vegetable broth
- 1/4 cup lime juice
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/2 teaspoon red crushed pepper
- 4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
Directions:
- Cook and drain pasta according to package directions.
- Set aside.
- Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat until hot.
- Add onion; cook and stir until tender, about 3 minutes.
- Stir in tomatoes, kale, vegetable broth, lime juice, chili powder, garlic salt and crushed red pepper.
- Cook 7 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Combine hot pasta, tomato mixture, feta cheese and cilantro in a large serving bowl.
- Toss lightly and serve.
Note: Pasta shapes such as cellentani or rotelle also work well in this recipe.