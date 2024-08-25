Recipe for Warm Tomato and Kale Pasta from Mazola

Brighten up your dinner routine with this vibrant Warm Tomato and Kale Pasta from Mazola, a delightful blend of fresh ingredients and zesty flavours. Featuring hearty whole-grain rotini tossed with sautéed cherry tomatoes, kale, and a tangy lime dressing, this dish is finished with crumbled feta and fresh cilantro for an extra burst of flavour. It’s a quick and nutritious meal that’s both satisfying and full of colour.

Warm Tomato and Kale Pasta

Serving size: 8 servings
Total Time: 55 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 12 ounces (4 cups) uncooked whole grain rotini pasta
  • 2 tablespoons Mazola Canola Oil
  • 1/3 cup chopped onion
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 cups chopped kale
  • 1/2 cup no-salt or reduced sodium vegetable broth
  • 1/4 cup lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon red crushed pepper
  • 4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

  1. Cook and drain pasta according to package directions.
  2. Set aside.
  3. Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat until hot.
  4. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, about 3 minutes.
  5. Stir in tomatoes, kale, vegetable broth, lime juice, chili powder, garlic salt and crushed red pepper.
  6. Cook 7 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  7. Combine hot pasta, tomato mixture, feta cheese and cilantro in a large serving bowl.
  8. Toss lightly and serve.

Note: Pasta shapes such as cellentani or rotelle also work well in this recipe.

 

