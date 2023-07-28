Beer Fest Brings Fresh Brews From Beyond

This weekend sees the annual return of the Toronto Festival of Beer, aka Beer Fest. A showcase for beer, food, and music, the 27th edition of the festival will feature over four hundred different brews, plentiful non-beer (and straight up non-alcoholic) options, and some of the best food trucks this side of Lake Ontario.

The big draw this year, as in years past, is the musical talent.

Friday night’s festival opener Ice Cube has not performed in Toronto since 2009. He’ll be joined by Big Boi, formerly of Outkast fame, for what’s sure to be a spectacular launch to the festival down at Bandshell Park at Exhibition Place.

Saturday, 90s fiends will be queuing up for Third Eye Blind, featuring Ontario’s own Ruby Waters as their opening act.

Finally, closing out the festival on Sunday, it’s… T-Pain? Frankly, we’re not sure how autotune enthusiast T-Pain is expected to perform live (this is why I refuse to see fun. in concert), but I guess someone was clamouring for this?

At any rate, a plethora of ticket options will let you do the Fest however you want, whether it’s a single-day pass, the full weekend, or premium tickets which grant access to a pool deck and/or front-of-stage priority seating for the concerts.

Food options include Oyster Boy, Poutine Supreme, the ubiquitous Craig’s Cookies, and more. Non-beer exhibitors include Nutrl, Bud Light, and the even more ubiquitous Aperol (shudder).

***

Tickets for Toronto Beer Fest are on sale here. On from July 28-30, 2023 at Exhibition Place.