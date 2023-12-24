Recipe for Makhan Chicken Tikka from Chef Hemant Bhagwani

Chef Hemant Bhagwani recently opened Bar Goa in Toronto, a modern take on Indian food. He shared with us this delicious recipe for Makhan Chicken Tikka, inspired by Old Delhi restaurant – Aslam Chicken Corner, a humble shop renowned for its iconic ‘butter chicken’ that looks nothing like Tomatoey butter chicken.
Makhan Chicken Tikka
Ingredients:
First Marination
- 6 ounces each of chicken breasts, boneless and skin removed
- 1 tsp salt
- 3 tbsp garlic paste
- 3 tbsp ginger paste
- 3 tbsp fresh lemon juice
For the Chicken Marinade
- 2 tbsp garlic paste
- 1 tbsp salt
- 2 tbsp mustard oil
- 25g garam masala
- 200g Greek yogurt
- 50g cheddar cheese
For Tikka Masala
- 10g dried fenugreek lightly roasted
- 2g black salt
- 6g chaat masala
- 3g raw mango powder
- 3g Kashmiri chilli powder
- 2g garam masala
- 8oz melted butter
For the Makhan sauce
- 500g Greek yogurt
- 5 cardamom pods, crushed
- 50g fresh root ginger, Finley chopped
- 1 tsp green chillies, finely chopped
- 1 tsp cilantro, finely chopped
- Salt
Directions:
1. To make the marinated chicken, mix all of the ingredients, except the chicken, in a bowl, rub this into the chicken, ensuring it is evenly coated and marinate at room temperature for 15 minutes.
2. To make the chicken marinade, mix all ingredients in a bowl, rub it onto the chicken, and coat it again. Leave the marinate in the fridge for up to 6 hours.
3. To make the tikka masala, grind the fenugreek. Mix with other spices and store in a container. Set the butter on the side.
4. For the makhan sauce, bring the yogurt, cream, cardamom, and crushed ginger to a boil on a. Blend for 3 minutes to make it a consistent sauce.
5. Chicken to be cooked on the barbecue.