Recipe for Makhan Chicken Tikka from Chef Hemant Bhagwani

December 24, 2023 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

Chef Hemant Bhagwani recently opened Bar Goa in Toronto, a modern take on Indian food. He shared with us this delicious recipe for Makhan Chicken Tikka, inspired by Old Delhi restaurant – Aslam Chicken Corner, a humble shop renowned for its iconic ‘butter chicken’ that looks nothing like Tomatoey butter chicken.

Makhan Chicken Tikka

Ingredients:

First Marination

  • 6 ounces each of chicken breasts, boneless and skin removed
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 3 tbsp garlic paste
  • 3 tbsp ginger paste
  • 3 tbsp fresh lemon juice

For the Chicken Marinade

  • 2 tbsp garlic paste
  • 1 tbsp salt
  • 2 tbsp mustard oil
  • 25g garam masala
  • 200g Greek yogurt
  • 50g cheddar cheese

For Tikka Masala

  • 10g dried fenugreek lightly roasted
  • 2g black salt
  • 6g chaat masala
  • 3g raw mango powder
  • 3g Kashmiri chilli powder
  • 2g garam masala
  • 8oz melted butter

For the Makhan sauce

  • 500g Greek yogurt
  • 5 cardamom pods, crushed
  • 50g fresh root ginger, Finley chopped
  • 1 tsp green chillies, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp cilantro, finely chopped
  • Salt

Directions:

1. To make the marinated chicken, mix all of the ingredients, except the chicken, in a bowl, rub this into the chicken, ensuring it is evenly coated and marinate at room temperature for 15 minutes.

2. To make the chicken marinade, mix all ingredients in a bowl, rub it onto the chicken, and coat it again. Leave the marinate in the fridge for up to 6 hours.

3. To make the tikka masala, grind the fenugreek. Mix with other spices and store in a container. Set the butter on the side.

4. For the makhan sauce, bring the yogurt, cream, cardamom, and crushed ginger to a boil on a. Blend for 3 minutes to make it a consistent sauce.

5. Chicken to be cooked on the barbecue.

 

