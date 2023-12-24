Recipe for Makhan Chicken Tikka from Chef Hemant Bhagwani

Chef Hemant Bhagwani recently opened Bar Goa in Toronto, a modern take on Indian food. He shared with us this delicious recipe for Makhan Chicken Tikka, inspired by Old Delhi restaurant – Aslam Chicken Corner, a humble shop renowned for its iconic ‘butter chicken’ that looks nothing like Tomatoey butter chicken.

Makhan Chicken Tikka

Ingredients:

First Marination

6 ounces each of chicken breasts, boneless and skin removed

1 tsp salt

3 tbsp garlic paste

3 tbsp ginger paste

3 tbsp fresh lemon juice

For the Chicken Marinade

2 tbsp garlic paste

1 tbsp salt

2 tbsp mustard oil

25g garam masala

200g Greek yogurt

50g cheddar cheese

For Tikka Masala

10g dried fenugreek lightly roasted

2g black salt

6g chaat masala

3g raw mango powder

3g Kashmiri chilli powder

2g garam masala

8oz melted butter

For the Makhan sauce

500g Greek yogurt

5 cardamom pods, crushed

50g fresh root ginger, Finley chopped

1 tsp green chillies, finely chopped

1 tsp cilantro, finely chopped

Salt

Directions:

1. To make the marinated chicken, mix all of the ingredients, except the chicken, in a bowl, rub this into the chicken, ensuring it is evenly coated and marinate at room temperature for 15 minutes.

2. To make the chicken marinade, mix all ingredients in a bowl, rub it onto the chicken, and coat it again. Leave the marinate in the fridge for up to 6 hours.

3. To make the tikka masala, grind the fenugreek. Mix with other spices and store in a container. Set the butter on the side.

4. For the makhan sauce, bring the yogurt, cream, cardamom, and crushed ginger to a boil on a. Blend for 3 minutes to make it a consistent sauce.

5. Chicken to be cooked on the barbecue.