Homegrown Business: Kate Cope of Spruce Vintage

Meet Spruce Vintage, your go-to spot for vintage and preloved authentic designer handbags and accessories. In a chat with founder Kate Cope, she expresses her passion for bringing classic style to fashion lovers. With a commitment to quality and sustainability, Spruce Vintage offers a carefully curated collection that tells a story of timeless elegance. We found out more below.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Spruce Vintage is the name and we specialize in selling vintage and preloved authentic designer handbags and accessories.

What made you want to do this work?

I’ve always had a love of designer handbags but could never afford or justify spending the money on one new. I bought my first designer handbag preloved and online and it opened my eyes to the world of online sales. After quitting my career job and travelling throughout Europe, I came home wanting to do something for myself. That’s how it all began and I’ve been loving it since.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

The price tag behind designer goods, along with the harm that the fashion industry contributes to our environment. There is no planet B, and the fashion industry is extremely wasteful. My goal was to keep these vintage pieces out of the landfills by giving them a second home and eliminating the need to buy new.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Anyone and everyone who loves vintage designer goods, at the best prices.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

I buy authentic vintage and preloved designer goods, clean them, polish them up, and sell them. We deal exclusively with an authentic vintage designer supplier who only works with registered businesses. Just this past year I have started taking on a few select pieces for consignment and buyout.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

You can find us online!

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

“Are your items authentic?” Any and all questions! When buying preloved and especially with the price tag attached, you need to be 100% certain. I encourage my customers to ask as many questions as they need to in order to ensure they’re happy with the item before purchasing. Authenticity is of utmost importance to me, which is why I have invested in a third-party authentication device. It’s called Entrupy, and they use leading technology in their devices. I have an in-depth background in people management and customer service, and I know how important that is. At the end of the day, it really is all about how you treat people.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of my job is interacting with the customers. I love meeting new people and trying to spread as much knowledge as I can when it comes to what I do. The worst part is having to post every piece and not keep them for myself!

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

“Don’t invest your money in a bank, buy a handbag.” Only half joking with this one, as certain bags are one of the best investments you can have as their value continuously increases. Hello Chanel flap and Hermes Birkin!

Where can we follow you?

Always available online and on Instagram.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

We love “The Nutritional Paradigm” A healthy mind feeds and healthy body and vice versa!